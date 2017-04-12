ANALYSIS

How Bayern and Real Madrid could line up in their Champions League quarter-final

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid will hand late fitness tests to their first-choice centre-forwards ahead of the sides' Champions League quarter-final clash on Wednesday night.

Ancelotti hopes Ronaldo is benched

Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski lasted only 20 minutes in Tuesday's session and coach Carlo Ancelotti admitted that the Pole, who has a shoulder injury, will not play if he is in pain ahead of the clash at the Allianz Arena.

If he is unable to feature against the current European champions, Lewandowski will be replaced in the starting line-up by Germany forward Thomas Muller, with Arjen Robben, Franck Ribery and Thiago charged with creating chances further back.

Madrid, meanwhile, are sweating on the fitness of their No.9, Karim Benzema, who trained for 40 minutes on Tuesday before being forced to cut short his session in Munich.

The club's medical staff will assess the France forward on Wednesday morning and a decision will be made later in the day, with Alvaro Morata in reserve if the former Lyon man is unable to feature at the Allianz Arena.

Elsewhere, Dani Carvajal returned to training on Tuesday for the first time since the 1-1 draw with Atletico and the Spanish right-back is expected to be fit despite training with a bandage on his calf.

Time at Bayern was special - Kroos

Pepe and Raphael Varane are both out injured, leaving Sergio Ramos and Nacho as Madrid's only options at centre-back, so those two will start in Munich.