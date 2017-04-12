The Minnesota Timberwolves lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder but Karl-Anthony Towns still made history, while the Atlanta Hawks extended their winning streak.

Towns sets single-season record as Thunder win without Westbrook

Towns broke the Timberwolves' single-season NBA scoring record in the first quarter of Minnesota's 100-98 defeat to the Thunder, who were without their own record breaker Russell Westbrook on Tuesday.

With his 2,011th point of the 2016-17 season, Towns surpassed the 2,010 points Kevin Love scored for the Timberwolves in 2013-14.

The Hawks stayed hot with a 103-76 rout of the Charlotte Hornets - their fourth consecutive win.

WESTBROOK RESTED BY OKC

For the first time this season, All-Star Westbrook sat out for the Thunder.

After breaking Oscar Robertson's record for most triple-doubles in a season, Westbrook - who was one of only six players to have started every game - watched as Victor Oladipo lifted the Thunder with 20 points and a jumper 6.3 seconds from the end.

As for Towns, he finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds. The 21-year-old is averaging 25.1 points per game this season, as well as 12.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks.

HAWKS FLYING HIGH

The Hawks clinched the number five seed in the Eastern Conference with victory over the listless Hornets.

Dwight Howard had 19 points and 12 rebounds for the resurgent Hawks.

HIELD INSPIRES KINGS, LAKERS TOP PELICANS

Buddy Hield scored a career-high 30 points in the Sacramento Kings' 129-104 win against the Phoenix Suns, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 108-96, while the Denver Nuggets upstaged the Dallas Mavericks 109-91.

REGULAR SEASON CONCLUDES

It is a jam-packed schedule for the final day of the regular season with 14 games set to take place on Wednesday. The Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Toronto Raptors, the Golden State Warriors are at home to the Los Angeles Lakers, the San Antonio Spurs meet the Utah Jazz and the Boston Celtics entertain the Milwaukee Bucks.