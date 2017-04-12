Gonzaga freshman center Zach Collins has declared for the 2017 NBA Draft, becoming the first one-and-done player in the basketball program’s history.



NBA Draft 2017: Zach Collins becomes first one-and-doner in Gonzaga history .@zcollins_33 declares for NBA Draft #UnitedWeZag https://t.co/QuQdMiCK7R pic.twitter.com/CHUZ2dHeII

Collins intends to hire an agent, according to a statement released by Gonzaga.

"This was a significant decision for my family and me," Collins said in the statement. "It was definitely one of the most difficult decisions I've ever had to make. I just want to thank everyone at Gonzaga, especially the coaching staff and my teammates. This season was special and something I will never forget. It was the most fun year of my life. I want to thank all of the Zag fans for all of their support and passion. I'll always be proud to be a Zag."

Coming off the bench in all 39 of Gonzaga's games, Collins averaged 10.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game during the 2016-17 season. He led the West Coast Conference and was eighth in the nation with a 65.2 shooting percentage. He earned second team All-WCC honors and was also named to the conference’s All-Freshman Team.

Collins is a 3-point threat, shooting 10-21 (.476) as a freshman –a shot blocker who can stretch the floor is highly valued in the NBA.

Collins is projected as a mid-first-round pick in June's draft.