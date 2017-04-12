Bartra has surgery on wrist after Dortmund bus blast

Marc Bartra has undergone surgery on a broken wrist after being hurt in an explosion that targeted Borussia Dortmund's team coach ahead of Tuesday's Champions League tie against Monaco.

Bartra has surgery on wrist after Dortmund bus incident

Bartra was the only person hurt in the incident, with police detailing three explosions as the Dortmund bus left the hotel to travel to Signal Iduna Park.

Dortmund confirmed the centre-back underwent surgery on a fractured wrist and to remove debris from his arm.

The Bundesliga club tweeted: "Diagnosis of @MarcBartra: breakage and sprinklings of debris on the right wrist. He's currently in surgery. Good improvement, Marc!"

In Pictures: Explosions rock Dortmund team bus, leave Marc Batra injured

READ MORE: Dortmund in shock after Bartra hurt by explosion - Watzke

As a result of the attack on the Dortmund bus, the match was postponed, with UEFA announcing a planned rescheduling for 18:45 local time on Wednesday.

Former Barcelona defender Bartra most recently appeared for Spain in November 2016 and the country's football federation showed support for the 26-year-old in a statement.

"The Royal Spanish Football Federation wants to show its total backing for the Spanish international footballer, Marc Bartra, after he was injured as a result of some explosions that affected the bus of his club, Borussia Dortmund," the governing body said in a statement.

"The RFEF wishes him a quick recovery and condemns any type of violence."

Goalkeeper Roman Burki was alongside Bartra when the attack happened and he told Blick of how Dortmund's players ducked for cover following the first blast.

"I was sitting in the back row next to Marc Bartra, who was hit by fragments of the broken window," Burki said.

READ MORE: Monaco fans show support by singing Dortmund songs after team bus incident

READ MORE: Monaco's Subasic describes 'terrible' feeling after Dortmund explosion

"After the bang, we all ducked down on the bus and whoever could got on the floor. We didn't know what else was going to happen.

"The police were quickly on the spot and they handled the situation.

"We're all shocked. Nobody thought about a football match in those minutes."