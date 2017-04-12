Football was rocked on Tuesday by three explosions close to Borussia Dortmund's team bus ahead of their match against Monaco, with Marc Bartra taken to hospital as a result of injuries suffered in the incident.

'You'll never walk alone' - The football world supports Dortmund & Bartra after explosion

Dortmund-Monaco called off after bomb

The horrific events caused the Champions League game to be pushed back to Wednesday, and also prompted a massive swell of support from across the sporting world.

From Warsaw to Manchester, teams and players the length and breadth of Europe showed their solidarity with Bartra and BVB.



We're at a loss for words about what happened tonight, @BVB... Thinking of you. Stay safe. You'll never walk alone!

— Legia Warsaw (@LegiaWarsawEN) 11 de abril de 2017





We're all very sad to hear about #Dortmund. Our thoughts are with all those affected by the incident.

— Sami Khedira (@SamiKhedira) April 11, 2017





In times like these, we stick together: #S04 wishes @MarcBartra a speedy recovery, and hopes all the fans have a safe trip home. #BVBASM

— FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) 11 de abril de 2017





Lamento todo lo que sucedió. Todos estamos bien. Deseo una pronta recuperación a Marc Bartra.

— Radamel Falcao (@FALCAO) 11 de abril de 2017





You have our support on this difficult night. We hope to see you back on the pitch soon, @MarcBartra #echteliebe https://t.co/s7Q685AzVC

— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) 11 de abril de 2017

