'You'll never walk alone' - The football world supports Dortmund & Bartra after explosion

Football was rocked on Tuesday by three explosions close to Borussia Dortmund's team bus ahead of their match against Monaco, with Marc Bartra taken to hospital as a result of injuries suffered in the incident.
Dortmund-Monaco called off after bomb
The horrific events caused the Champions League game to be pushed back to Wednesday, and also prompted a massive swell of support from across the sporting world.
From Warsaw to Manchester, teams and players the length and breadth of Europe showed their solidarity with Bartra and BVB.
We're at a loss for words about what happened tonight, @BVB... Thinking of you. Stay safe. You'll never walk alone!
— Legia Warsaw (@LegiaWarsawEN) 11 de abril de 2017
We're all very sad to hear about #Dortmund. Our thoughts are with all those affected by the incident.
— Sami Khedira (@SamiKhedira) April 11, 2017
In times like these, we stick together: #S04 wishes @MarcBartra a speedy recovery, and hopes all the fans have a safe trip home. #BVBASM
— FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) 11 de abril de 2017
Lamento todo lo que sucedió. Todos estamos bien. Deseo una pronta recuperación a Marc Bartra.
— Radamel Falcao (@FALCAO) 11 de abril de 2017
You have our support on this difficult night. We hope to see you back on the pitch soon, @MarcBartra #echteliebe https://t.co/s7Q685AzVC
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) 11 de abril de 2017
Hope everybody is okay!@BVB
— Jerome Boateng (@JB17Official) 11 de abril de 2017
We're sending our support to our friends at @BVBtonight. pic.twitter.com/QAAVtzjE4I
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) 11 de abril de 2017
Hoy @BVB @MarcBartra y nada más.
— Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) April 11, 2017
In Gedanken in Dortmund und @BVB. Erschreckend, was dort passiert ist... #BVBASM
— Holger Badstuber (@Badstuber) April 11, 2017
All of our support to @MarcBartra, @BVB and their fans
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) 11 de abril de 2017