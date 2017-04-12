News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Kurt Fearnley's classy response to closing ceremony 'snub'
Fearnley's classy response to athlete 'snub'

'You'll never walk alone' - The football world supports Dortmund & Bartra after explosion

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Football was rocked on Tuesday by three explosions close to Borussia Dortmund's team bus ahead of their match against Monaco, with Marc Bartra taken to hospital as a result of injuries suffered in the incident.

'You'll never walk alone' - The football world supports Dortmund & Bartra after explosion

'You'll never walk alone' - The football world supports Dortmund & Bartra after explosion

Dortmund-Monaco called off after bomb

The horrific events caused the Champions League game to be pushed back to Wednesday, and also prompted a massive swell of support from across the sporting world.

From Warsaw to Manchester, teams and players the length and breadth of Europe showed their solidarity with Bartra and BVB.











Back To Top