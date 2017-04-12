Titus Young has run out of chances.

Ex-Lions WR Titus Young reportedly sentenced to 4 years in prison

The former Lions wide receiver has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading no contest to assault stemming froma 2016 incident, TMZ Sports reported.

Young was arrested in connection with a fight involvinghis neighbor last January in Los Angeles and wascharged with felony battery with serious bodily injury.

He had been servingfive years' probation after he pleaded no contest to felony battery in April 2015 that stemmed from a separate incident nine months earlier in which Youngattacked his then-attorney and broke the man's nose. The sentence also included one year in jail, but Young was given credit for time served and released.

Young, 27, was selected by Detroit in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft but got cutafter two seasons followingmultiple disciplinary incidents. Following his release, the troubled wideout was arrestedthree times in one week in May 2013 and racked up 11 different charges.