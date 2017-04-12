What is it about the golf media and the wives of PGA Tour stars? Maybe these white-shoe country club types are so uptight that they can't help slobbering over ashort skirt.

Sexist golf announcer under fire for leering at Sergio Garcia's fiancee

BBC golf commentator Peter Alliss is under fire for leering at the short, blue skirt worn by the fiancee of Masters winner Sergio Garcia, according to the New York Post.

As the Spaniard and British rival Justin Rose dueled through a sudden-death playoff, Alliss was distracted by Angela Akins, the former college golfer and Golf Channel reporter, who's scheduled to wedGarcia in June.

Here's theNY Post via The Sun in Britain:



The 86-year-old made the off-mic remark about Angela Akins in BBC coverage of the Masters. As images were shown of Akins, 31, reacting to Garcia’s win, Alliss’ muffled voice was heard saying: “She’s got the shortest skirt on the campus.”





On Monday, the BBC confirmed Alliss believed he was off air when he made the “light-hearted” comment and accepts that it was “inappropriate.” The remark was picked up by viewers who watched the dramatic events when Spain’s Garcia beat British rival Justin Rose to claim his first-ever major. One member of the TV audience of over 2.5 million called for the BBC to get rid of Alliss immediately, saying he “ruined” Garcia’s “finest moment” with the “disgraceful comment.”



Lest we forget, a Fox Sports camera operator ogled Paulina Gretzky's backside in a short, tight-fitting white dress as she accompanied Dustin Johnson to the clubhouse after her hubbie's U.S. Open win last year.

Possibly sensing the camera behind her, Gretzky pulled her dress down a couple of times.