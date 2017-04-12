LaLiga: Barcelona star Neymar suspended for Clasico

Barcelona forward Neymar will be unavailable for the Clasico with LaLiga leaders Real Madrid on April 23 due to a three-match suspension from the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

Barca were trailing 1-0 in their meeting with Malaga on Saturday when Neymar was shown a second yellow card for a poor challenge on Diego Llorente.

The Brazilian would typically have received a one-match ban for the dismissal but due to his alleged sarcastic applause for the fourth official when he left the pitch, he has been punished further.

Barca told the RFEF's Competition Committee that it could not be proved that Neymar had directed his reaction to the fourth official as he left the pitch.

The Committee rejected this claim on the grounds that Barca provided no evidence to back up their version of events, meaning Neymar must sit out the matches against Real Sociedad, Madrid and Osasuna.

The 25-year-old will return for the derby match with Espanyol on April 29.