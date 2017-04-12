Rugby Union: Warburton out for six weeks, but should make Lions tour

Sam Warburton has been ruled out for around six weeks with a knee injury but should be fit, if selected, for the British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand.

The Wales flanker sustained a medial ligament strain during Cardiff Blues' Pro12 draw at Ulster last Friday.

Warburton is a strong favourite to skipper the Lions again in New Zealand, having done so in Australia in 2013, but will not play for his club again this season.

Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, Blues coach Danny Wilson said: "Sam has a low grade medial strain which will put him out for approximately six weeks, which won't interfere with the Lions.

"He shouldn't have any problem regarding the Lions.

"Knowing how diligent Sam will be, with all these things, you see players who get back quickly if they follow religiously the protocol and they get a bit of luck.

"And I am sure that will be the case with Sam in terms of him following the protocol, and then we will see, all being well, how quickly he can come back.

"'Low grade' was the important bit of news.

"Sam is very experienced and a good professional who knows his body. He knows if he works hard he will be back relatively quickly.

"I think it is relatively good news, considering how it could have been."

Warren Gatland will name the Lions squad next Wednesday.