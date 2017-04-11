Former Manchester United defender Nemanja Vidic is not surprised by Zlatan Ibrahimovic's success at Old Trafford and has hailed the 35-year-old's mentality and desire.

Ibrahimovic success at Manchester United no surprise to Vidic

Some questioned whether Ibrahimovic would be able to replicate his form at Paris Saint-Germain when he moved to the Premier League, but has quickly silenced those doubters.

The former Sweden international has already netted 28 goals in all competitions since joining United ahead of the 2016-17 campaign and Vidic hopes there is still more to come.

"I always knew that he was a top player. I played a few times against him, he has played at different clubs, won many trophies and scored goals everywhere so it was not a surprise to me that he is scoring goals," Vidic told the official United website.

"But to be 35 years of age and fit to play every match. English football is different but he adapted fast and in general he has been consistent the whole season so I am really impressed by him especially the mentality that he still has and the hunger to play and score goals.

"At 35 years of age that is not easy because I am 35 and, to be fair, I am a bit tired of football and I need some times off to rest, but he seems like he is still enjoying playing football and that he feels good on the pitch. To be fair he was never counting on speed as a player and that is a positive sign that he can do well again next year.

"It is good for the club and I hope that he will continue to be fit and will perform like he has been for most of the season. I admire his presence. He is good with the ball and he is good in the build ups and of course when he is in the box he is a threat."

Ibrahimovic's current deal is due to expire at the end of the season, and it remains unclear whether he will sign an extension with United.