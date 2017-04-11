LaLiga: Dybala a perfect fit for Barcelona - Xavi

Xavi feels Juventus forward Paulo Dybala would be a perfect fit for Barcelona.

The Argentina international has developed into a key figure at Juventus since joining the club from Palermo in 2015 and his impressive performances, which have seen him score 14 goals this season, have not gone unnoticed elsewhere.

Barcelona have been credited with an interest in signing the 23-year-old and Xavi believes he would be a shrewd addition for the Camp Nou side.

"Dybala would fit in perfectly at Barcelona if you look at the other players there," Xavi told Marca.

"He has a lot of talent and is capable of playing for any big team. He is a natural who plays at a high level and is still young. He is ready to play for Barcelona.

"He is making the difference in Italy and it is not easy to that when you play at a team like Juventus."

Xavi also had his say on the situation of Andres Iniesta, whose long-term future at Camp Nou remains undecided following an injury-ravaged season, with the 32-year-old's contract due to expire in 2018.

"Iniesta has a few more years in him at the highest level. He is a spectacular player and he is doing well," he added.

"He has been unfortunate to get injured this season and sometimes you need a bit of time to recover.

"I think he will sign a renewal, but it obviously depends on him. I think he can still be competitive."