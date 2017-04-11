Rugby Union: Back injury forces Ayerza retirement

Leicester Tigers and Argentina stalwart Marcos Ayerza has retired as a result of a back injury.

The 34-year-old – who won 66 international caps – enjoyed a glittering career with the Tigers spanning 11 seasons, during which he won four Premiership titles and featured in two Heineken Cup finals.

Having not played since November, Ayerza confirmed his decision to call time on his playing days on Tuesday.

"I have been extremely proud to represent Leicester Tigers and Argentina for so many seasons and enjoyed every minute of that long journey," Ayerza, who made 246 appearances for the Tigers, told the club's official website.

"Leicester Tigers is an amazing club and I have been very fortunate to play here for the last 11 seasons, playing in so many big occasions and with so many great players.

"It is very sad when an injury suddenly finishes your career... I will take with me many great memories experienced by playing this great game of rugby, but more importantly the best thing to take with me is all those great people I met on this journey along the way.

"I'll miss a lot, but it is time to face new challenges in my life, turn over the page, as hard as that is, and I wish the Tigers all the very best for the future."