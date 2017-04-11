News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Kurt Fearnley's classy response to closing ceremony 'snub'
Fearnley's classy response to athlete 'snub'

Oxlade-Chamberlain: I go to festivals in disguise

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is a huge music fan and tries to get to as many shows as he can – the only problem is getting crowded by fans.

Oxlade-Chamberlain: I go to festivals in disguise

Oxlade-Chamberlain: I go to festivals in disguise

The attacker revealed that he recently attended the Reading festival with some friends to take in sets by the Red Hot Chili Peppers and British Grime artist Stormzy, but had to remain incognito throughout the shows.

It's a tough life being rich and famous! See the Ox talk Reading, the Chilis, Stormzy and more in the full interview above.

Footage courtesy of Kicca.

Back To Top