Filipe Luis: 'Genius' Griezmann will stay at Atletico

Atletico Madrid defender Filipe Luis is sure "genius" team-mate Antoine Griezmann will stay at the club.

Griezmann, 26, continues to be linked with a move away from Atletico after another impressive season during which he has scored 23 goals in all competitions.

The France international is contracted until mid-2021 and Filipe Luis believes the talented forward will remain at Atletico.

"We do not have to say anything, everyone is sure [Griezmann] will stay," he said.

"Week in, week out he gets better, the man is a genius and I can see why he is being linked with winning the Ballon d'Or."

Griezmann received plaudits for his fine 2016 and came third behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the Ballon d'Or.

He scored the equaliser in a 1-1 derby draw against Real Madrid on Saturday and is sure to play a key role in Atletico's Champions League quarter-final tie against Leicester City.