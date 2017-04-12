Daily Fantasy Baseball Advice: Notes, picks for Tuesday

Here's hoping everyone cashed last night!Led byWil Myers’ cycle (our top play!), we had a strong performance. Alright, enough gloating -- daily fantasy baseball strategy and advice changes from day to day, so we have to get back to work. It's just like when we go 0-for-5 with a golden sombrero and need to get back on the horse, we must bring it to the park every day. So, let’s do dive back into our rankings and notes.

Daily Fantasy Baseball Advice: Notes, picks for Monday

There are 12 games on Tuesday's MLB schedule. Ten of those games are featured in the main (evening) slate, so we’ll focus on those. For those who just can’t wait to play, head over to the MLB Tools Huband check out the Hitting Coach, Pitching Coach, and the Lineup Generator, all available exclusively to Fantasy Alarm subscribers and ready to help you dominate your DFS contests.

Weather wise, the mainthreat of rain looks to be in Pittsburgh, and that’s only about a 50-percentshot. Based on current information, wewon’t keep anyone out of our lineupsfor weather purposes today.

Daily Fantasy Baseball Lineup Picks

Daily Fantasy Baseball Values

There are a few players that I didn’t do a full write-up on, but like for value plays and may make it into my Optimal Lineups. They include:

C - Jett Bandy (MIL) - DK & Y!

C - Rene Rivera (NYM) - Across the board value

1B - Justin Bour (MIA) - DK & FD

1B - Josh Bell (PIT) - FD & Y!

2B - Neil Walker (NYM) - DK & FD

2B - Derek Dietrich (MIA) - FD & Y!

2B - Jonathan Schoop (BAL) - FD & Y!

3B - Aaron Hill (SF) - DK & Y!

SS - Miguel Rojas (MIA) - DK & FD

SS - Jordy Mercer (PIT) - Y!

OF - Ender Inciarte (ATL) - Y!

2B

Devon Travis (R)

Brewers

$2400

$3800

$11

OF - Curtis Granderson (NYM) - FD

OF - Kevin Pillar (TOR) - FD

OF - Billy Hamilton (CIN) - DK - for some reason DraftKings hasn’t raised his price, even after a point-filled night last night (cha-ching).