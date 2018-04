Jack Wilshere has revealed he remains a fan of George Michael's music which he grew up listening to as a child through his dad.

The midfielder no longer listens to most of the music he liked as a youngster, which included S Club 7, Boyzone and Ronan Keating.

However, Wilshere says he is still an admirer of late great Michael's discography, which his father used to listen to while driving him to Arsenal training back in the day.

