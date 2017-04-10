Former MLB outfielder Otis Nixon missing, Atlanta-area police say

Former MLB outfielder Otis Nixon is missing and police in Georgia are seeking the public's help in finding him.

Nixon, who was a base-stealing catalyst for the standout Atlanta Braves teams of the early 1990s, has not been seen since leaving his home on Saturday to play golf.

Police in the Atlanta suburb of Woodstock said he did not arrive for his tee time.

The 58-year-old has battled substance-abuse issues for much of his adult life. He missed the 1991 World Series because he was suspended after testing positive for cocaine. His 17-season MLB career ended in 1999.