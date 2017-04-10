Giuseppe Rossi will be out of action for up to seven months after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during CeltaVigo's LaLiga defeat at the hands of Eibar.

Rossi out for seven months as injury woes continue

The 30-year-old attacker featured from the start in Sunday's 2-0 loss at Balaidos but was forced off 10 minutes before half-time.

He underwent a series of tests to determine the extent of the injury and Celta announced on Monday he will be require an operation and be sidelined for at least six months.

Police probe Ross Barkley sucker punch

"Medical tests have revealed that Giuseppe Rossi has suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee," a statement on the club's website reads.

"The player will need to undergo surgery and will be out of action for a minimum ofsix months.

"Celta wishRossi a speedy recovery."



Rossi sufre una rotura del ligamento cruzado anterior de la rodilla izq. y será baja 6/7 meses. #ÁnimoRossi



https://t.co/LNZPLlsECv pic.twitter.com/KgGUrzpZyR

— RC Celta (@RCCelta) April 10, 2017



Rossi has been plagued by injury throughout his career, with the former Manchester United forward undergoing a number of operations on his right knee over the past few years.

The former Italy international joined Celta on a one-year loan deal from Fiorentina ahead of the 2016-17 campaign and has scored four times in 18 LaLiga outings.