Orlando City extended its perfect record at home with a 1-0 win over the New York Red Bulls on Sunday, while Sporting Kansas City made light work of the Colorado Rapids.

MLS Review: Orlando stays perfect at home, Sporting KC eases past Rapids

Substitute Servando Carrasco scored the only goal of the match in the 34th minuteas Orlando made it three victories from as many games in the club's new stadium.

Carrasco was introduced in the 17th minute as a replacement for injured midfielder Antonio Nocerino and the Americanmade an immediate impact against the struggling Red Bulls in the Eastern Conference clash.

Will Johnson whipped in a corner and Carrasco headed home from close range as Orlando moved up to second in the East after four matches.



So sneaky.





Carrasco gets in front of Robles to nod @OrlandoCitySC ahead. #ORLvNY https://t.co/ng1SaQuHYM

— Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 9, 2017



The Red Bulls are without a win in four games and sit seventh in the East, only two points adrift of Orlando, albeit having played two more matches.

Sporting KC extended its unbeaten start to the season after downing the Rapids 3-1.

Goals from Seth Sinovic, Gerso Fernandes and DomDwyer preserved Sporting KC's undefeated start after five games.



A weight off his shoulders.@Ddwyer14 get his first goal of the season. #SKCvCOL https://t.co/tbp70Gfpse

— Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 10, 2017



Kevin Doyle scored an injury-time penalty for the Rapids, who are ninth in the Western Conference and five points behind fourth-place Sporting KC.