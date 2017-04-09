Cronulla Sharks ended Melbourne Storm's unbeaten start to the NRL season as they triumphed 11-2 in a hard-fought repeat of last year's Grand Final.

NRL: Sharks weather Storm in sodden Grand Final repeat

The Sharks overcame the Storm 14-12 in last season's showpiece but trailed 2-0 at the break on Sunday in heavy rain in Melbourne.

Cameron Smith's penalty was the only thing separating the sides at the interval but James Maloney eventually squared things up with a two-pointer of his own in the 56th minute.

The Cronulla stand-off then knocked over a drop-goal to give the visitors a slender advantage with 10 minutes to play.

Breathing room came courtesy of the game's only try when James Segeyaro touched down from his own grubber kick that Billy Slater failed to handle.

By the time Maloney converted another late penalty, a first triumph in Melbourne since 2008 had all but been sealed, the Sharks winning their third successive match to move within two points of the Storm and early leaders St George Illawarra Dragons.

Elsewhere, New Zealand Warriors claimed a 22-10 victory over Parramatta Eels.

A first-half double from Bodene Thompson helped the Warriors back-to-back wins for the first time this season.