Ole Miss AD jokes that team will name each regular season 'bowl' game

Ole Miss athletic director Ross Bjork is a glass-half-full kind of guy.

Bjork, per Gridiron Now, joked on Saturday that Ole Miss' football team would deem each of its 12 regular season games as a bowl, naming them accordingly. This, of course, because the Rebels self-imposed a postseason ban in 2017 after the NCAA notified them of 21 violations dating back to 2008.

Bjork obviously wasn't serious— as he later posted on Twitter — but he does bring up an interesting thought: What would each of the games be named?

Minus the game vs. Mississippi State —already named the Egg Bowl — here are my best suggestions:

Week 1 — vs. South Alabama:Cupcake Bowl

Week 2 — vs. Texas-Martin:Second Helpings Bowl

Week 3 — at Cal:Bear Supremacy Bowl

Week5— at Alabama:Rude Awakening Bowl

Week6— at Auburn: Carnivore Bowl

Week 7— vs. Vanderbilt: RevengeBowl

Week 8— vs. LSU: Gumbo Bowl

Week 9— vs. Arkansas:Hog's Heaven Bowl

Week 10— at Kentucky:Hoops Bowl

Week 11— vs. Louisiana-Lafayette: Second Wind Bowl

Week 12— vs.Texas A&M:Stop the Ride Bowl