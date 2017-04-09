Ole Miss AD jokes that team will name each regular season 'bowl' game

Ole Miss athletic director Ross Bjork is a glass-half-full kind of guy.
Bjork, per Gridiron Now, joked on Saturday that Ole Miss' football team would deem each of its 12 regular season games as a bowl, naming them accordingly. This, of course, because the Rebels self-imposed a postseason ban in 2017 after the NCAA notified them of 21 violations dating back to 2008.
Bjork obviously wasn't serious— as he later posted on Twitter — but he does bring up an interesting thought: What would each of the games be named?
Minus the game vs. Mississippi State —already named the Egg Bowl — here are my best suggestions:
Week 1 — vs. South Alabama:Cupcake Bowl
Week 2 — vs. Texas-Martin:Second Helpings Bowl
Week 3 — at Cal:Bear Supremacy Bowl
Week5— at Alabama:Rude Awakening Bowl
Week6— at Auburn: Carnivore Bowl
Week 7— vs. Vanderbilt: RevengeBowl
Week 8— vs. LSU: Gumbo Bowl
Week 9— vs. Arkansas:Hog's Heaven Bowl
Week 10— at Kentucky:Hoops Bowl
Week 11— vs. Louisiana-Lafayette: Second Wind Bowl
Week 12— vs.Texas A&M:Stop the Ride Bowl