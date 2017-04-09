Tennis: Teenagers Ostapenko, Kasatkina reach Charleston final

Mirjana Lucic-Baroni was upset by Jelena Ostapenko as two teenagers reached the Volvo Car Open final on Saturday.

Teenagers Ostapenko, Kasatkina reach Charleston final

Ostapenko, 19, edged past Croatian 11th seed Lucic-Baroni 6-3 5-7 6-4 in their semi-final in Charleston.

It continued a fine run for the Latvian, who also beat Caroline Wozniacki on the green clay at the WTA Premier event on her way to a third Tour final.

Ostapenko needed more than two hours to get past Lucic-Baroni, the 35-year-old playing her third semi-final of the year.

After dropping the second set, Ostapenko rolled out to a 4-1 lead in the decider and while she gave up one of her breaks, she closed out the win.

Awaiting her in the final is another 19-year-old in Daria Kasatkina, the Russian having overcome Laura Siegemund 3-6 6-2 6-1.

Kasatkina, the world number 42, reached her maiden WTA decider with victory in two hours, 18 minutes.

Ostapenko, who is 0-2 in finals, has won each of her previous meetings with Kasatkina, including at Eastbourne last year.