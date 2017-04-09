Something must have really gotten under the skin of Hornets coach Steve Clifford.

Hornets coach Steve Clifford ejected for first time in career

After going 325 regular season games as Charlotte's head coach, Clifford received a pair of technical fouls in the span of 2:11 seconds and was ejected from a game for the first time in his coaching career.

It is unclear at this time what prompted the second technical but Clifford didn’t argue when Rodney Mott T’d him up with 1:09 remaining in the first half and the Hornets trailing the Celtics 62-51.



Stephen Silas took over on the Hornets bench for the remainder of the game. Patrick Ewing would have been but he took the head coaching job at Georgetown earlier this week.

The Hornets (36-44) rallied to briefly grab a lead in the fourth quarter, but the Celtics (51-29) held on for a 121-114 victory to officially eliminate the Hornets from playoff contention.