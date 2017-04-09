Tony Romo may haveretired from football, but that doesn't negate the relationship he and tight end Jason Witten built over 14 years together in Dallas.

Cowboys' Jason Witten pens heartfelt tribute to Tony Romo

The veteran tight end on Saturday penned a touching, heartfelt tribute to Romo, titled, "14 Years" — as in, the 14 years both players spent together since joining the Cowboys in 2003.

MORE: Romo belongs in the Hall of Fame for his career

Wittenlauded Romo in the letter, comparing him to all-time great sports figures like Joe Namath and Michael Jordan. Romo, Witten said, should be remembered in similar terms.

"While history might remember (No. 9) for the wins and losses, as a Houdini-like playmaker, the epic 4th quarter comebacks, the lack of playoff wins, or the Brett Favre-esque-no-look passes, I will always remember much more," Witten wrote. "No one can write his own history, and I tend to that over time the historians will remember Tony as one of the greatest signal-callers of his era."

MORE: NBA's Mavericks to honor Romo

Romo and Witten connected for 649 passes, 7,287 yards and 37 touchdown passes over their respective careers. Witten caught more passes for more yards than anyone whomRomo threw to —only wide receiver Dez Bryant has caught more touchdowns (50).

Romo reciprocated the love later on Saturday, telling Witten that he made football a lot easier.



You made football a lot easier for me because of your greatness...but you also made my life better by being in it. Gonna miss u the most 82 https://t.co/MHyW171d53

— Tony Romo (@tonyromo) April 8, 2017



Good to see one of the NFL's best bromances hasn't ended with Romo's retirement.