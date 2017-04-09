Ozil: Arsenal need to buy better players this summer and Wenger knows that

Mesut Ozil has urged Arsenal to strengthen their squad if they want to challenge for major titles.

Ozil urges Arsenal to strengthen

The Gunners have failed to win the Premier League since 2003-04, while they have been unable to make an impact in the Champions League since reaching the final in 2005-06.

Ozil is slowly growing frustrated with Arsenal's inability to genuinely fight for silverware andfeels they must spend big in order to battle Europe's elite clubs.

"I think the club know they need to strengthen," Ozil told the Daily Mail."But what is most important is the manager's opinion. He and the club will make the decision.

"When you look at our squad, it is not as broad as Bayern Munich's or Real Madrid's. In the Champions League, that is not enough, especially against big teams, because they have more breadth in their squad.

"I want to win the Champions League and the title. I see this club as having the potential to win these trophies. When every year you see the chance, think it is really possible against big teams and then have a big defeat, it affects me because I have always wanted to achieve big goals and always will. I wantto win the Champions League.

"As a player you are never satisfied. As a player you want more, you want to win the league. I would like to win the Champions League too, because it is the biggest thing in club football. This club is big, they have potential to achieve a lot and I hope that works better in the future.I have one more year on my contract. I hope to win the title and the Champions League here."

Ozil's future at Arsenal is in doubt after contract talks were put on hold until the end of the season following unsuccessful negotiations in recent months and the 28-year-old has refused to end speculationhe could be on the move.

"Football is my priority, we have aims with the team to reach the Champions League. In the summer there is enough time to talk about other things," he added.

"I am very happy. I have a connection with the club. I love London, it is great to live here but I cannot say what will happen in the future. In the summer we will definitely talk.

"[Arsene] Wenger is not just important for me but for the whole club. It is important to know if he stays or if he goes. We need to think towards next season. He is very important. In my career I have always made decisions not just because of clubs but managers, too. As a footballer, it is important to have the manager's trust and believe they can develop you."