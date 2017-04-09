Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti has made it clear that Robert Lewandowski's shoulder injury is nothing serious and he is confident the Poland international will be ready for the upcoming Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

Bayern breathe sigh of relief over Lewandowski injury ahead of Madrid clash

Lewandowski netted twice in Bayern's 4-1 Bundesliga win over Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, but was forced off with 18 minutes left on the clock after a foul from Roman Burki.

The striker was seen holding his shoulder as he went off to spark fears he could miss the first leg of the quarter-final tie with Madrid, but he does not appear to be a doubt for Wednesday's match.

Alonso: Age not key in Klassiker

"Lewy sustained a bruise, but the medical unit says it is not a problem for Wednesday's game," Ancelotti told reporters.

The 28-year-old later added that he went off as a precautionary measure and expects to be ready to take on Madrid.

"It is not too bad," Lewandowski stated.

"I did not want to take any risks.

"I will prepare well for Wednesday's game."

Lewandowski's double saw him move top of the Bundesliga goalscoring charts with 26 goals, leapfrogging Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has netted 25 times.