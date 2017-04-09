Tony Romo's unexpected retirement this week meantthe Dallas Cowboys didn't havea chance to give one of their all-time greats a proper send-off.

Tony Romo to wear Mavericks uniform, sit on bench as NBA team honors retired star

But the Dallas Mavericks are stepping in with their own special day to honor the popular quarterback. ESPN reports the Mavs will makeRomo "a Maverick for a day." Romo will suit up in a Mavericks uniform and sit on the bench for the team's final regular-season home gameTuesday night against theNuggets.

ESPN's Marc Stein notes the Mavs plan to"treat him like an actual player," although Romowon't see any court time. Romo has been a regularatAmerican Airlines Center in recent years, sitting with teammates and friends, shouting at officials and even offering coach Rick Carlisle stats and advice on the game.

"We don't have headsets otherwise we'd offer him one," Carlisle noted after a 2015 game.