A-League Review: Perth take the glory and VAR takes centre stage

Perth Glory secured a place in the A-League play-offs on Saturday thanks to a 3-1 defeat of Brisbane Roar.

Wellington Phoenix's 1-1 draw with Sydney FC earlier in the day opened the door and Perth took advantage to secure a top-six spot and involvement in the post-season.

Richard Garcia's looping header put the home team in front and, although Brett Holman equalised with a deflected effort 11 minutes into the second half, goals from Andy Keogh and substitute Rostyn Griffiths secured Kenny Lowe's men all three points.

Brisbane remain fourth, already assured of their spot in the play-offs.

They are joined by Western Sydney Wanderers despite a 0-0 draw against 10-man Melbourne Victory.

The Victory's Daniel Georgievski was shown a second yellow card with 35 minutes to play but they held on to claim a point and secure a top-two finish and a home semi-final.

Leaders Sydney claimed a point in Wellington in a match most notable for the first use in the A-League of the VAR (Video Assistant Referee) system.

Having originally waved away Sydney protests for a penalty, the VAR was consulted and a spot-kick was awarded from which Bobo netted.

But they could not hold on as Michael McGlinchey converted from close range.