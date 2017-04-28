NFL Draft 2017: Scouting report for 49ers DE Solomon Thomas

Solomon Thomas is a freakish talent who very well might become the best defensive lineman selected in the 2017 NFL Draft.

NFL Draft prospects 2017: Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford

Thomas at the NFL Combine ran a 4.69 40-yard dash at 6-3, 273 pounds. In just two full seasons at Stanford, the defensive end produced 63 solo tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss and 12 sacks. Here is Thomas' 2017 NFL Draft scouting report, provided by Optimum Scouting's 2017 NFL Draft Guide.

Solomon Thomas NFL Combine results

40-yard dash: 4.69



Bench press: 30



Vertical: 35.0



Broad jump: 126.0



3-cone drill: 6.95



20-yard shuttle: 4.28

MORE: NFL Mock Draft 2017

Scouting report: Solomon Thomas, 49ers

It's crazy to think a player with just two years of college football experience is considered one of the more polished players in an NFL Draft class, but here we are.

Thomas, a redshirt sophomore with just 27 games under his belt, is an attractive chess piece for any defensive line, a dominant presence who can explode off the snap in any alignment.

After Thomas introduced his electric style of play to the Pac-12 as a freshman, he thrived in Year 2 and received All-Pac-12 honors, plus recognition as an AP third-team All-American.

Thomas ended his Stanford career on a high note and dominated one-on-one matchups during a Sun Bowl win over North Carolina, including the game-winning sack.

Thomas' quickness, accompanied by power and finesse, make him a top-five talent in the draft. He has the traits necessary to become an All-Pro-level player within just a couple seasons in the NFL.

The biggest question mark surrounding the 6-3, 273-pound tweener is exactly that: Which position will he play in the NFL? He shows traits to be effective as a pass rusher from both positions but isn’t a typical run-stuffing defensive tackle. Thomas could (and perhaps should) put on extra weight to gain more force at the point of attack in the run game.

Regardless, the sky is the limit for Thomas in the NFL.

MORE: NFL Draft Big Board

This NFL Draft scouting report is included in Optimum Scouting’s 2017 NFL Draft Guide, which is available for purchase here. The draft guide includes 300-plus scouting reports as well as position-specific analytics for prospects in the 2017 NFL Draft.

(Report by Christian Page)