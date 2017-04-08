After further review, Pearl Gonzalez's breast implants will not keep her from fighting in UFC 210.

Pearl Gonzalez 'medically cleared' for UFC 210 after breast implant confusion

The New York State Athletic Commission reviewed its decision from earlier Friday and "medically cleared" Gonzalez for Saturday's scheduled bout against Cynthia Calvillo in Buffalo.

MMAfighting.com and other outlets reported earlier Friday that the NYSAC would not allow Gonzalez to make her UFC debut due to a policy against implants.

Their rulebook states, “Due to the concern over rupture, boxers who have breast implants are not eligible to box in New York. Boxers who have had breast reduction surgeries are eligible to box.”

However, the commission released a statement later Friday that read: "After careful consideration and review, including a conversation with Pearl Gonzalez's treating physician, the Commission has determined that Ms. Gonzalez is medically cleared to participate in the UFC 210 event in Buffalo, N.Y.



STOP listening to web sites and whoever. If u don't hear it from us it's probably not true. THIS FIGHT IS ON!!!! pic.twitter.com/tnbzWyAz5w

— Dana White (@danawhite) April 7, 2017



With the reversal, Gonzalez (6-1) will be fighting Calvillo (4-0) in a strawweight bout Saturday night on the undercard for the Daniel Cormier-Anthony Johnson main event.