William McGirt says the only way his Masters script could have been written any better at this stage is if he held a 10-shot lead at Augusta.

You couldn't write a better script - McGirt thrilled with Masters performance

The tournament debutant shot a second-round 73 to reach the clubhouse at two under par for the tournament and was two adrift of leader Charley Hoffman, who at one stage was eight under for the tournament only to card five bogeys in six holes before recovering with a birdie at 13 to sit at four under.

It has been an impressive showing thus far from the 37-year-old particularly given the tough conditions on Thursday when high gusts of wind made low scoring difficult.

McGirt said that the changes in direction of the wind on round two made scoring equally tough and was glad to have reached the clubhouse still in contention.

"I don't know that you could write this in a script and have it any better, unless you had a 10-shot lead," McGirt said.

"The greens definitely picked up a good bit of speed overnight. Yesterday [Thursday] all the wind gusts stayed in the same direction from the normal breeze, but today it switched all over the place.

"If it continues to do that this afternoon, I think the course will play tougher today than yesterday.

"I'm glad I don't have to hit another shot that counts."

McGirt won the Memorial Tournament last year - his first PGA Tour win - which earned him a spot in the Masters and he is relishing his opportunity.

"Being able to play the weekend of my first Masters is huge," McGirt added. "And I haven't shot myself out of the tournament."