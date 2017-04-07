Seahawks quarterbackTrevone Boykinwas arrested Thursday in San Antonio for a possible parole violation, stemming from his arrest March 27in Dallas, according to multiple reports.

Seahawks QB Trevone Boykin arrested for second time in two weeks

Boykin, 23, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon, posted a $2,500 bond and was released a couple of hours later, according to Bexar County court records (via ESPN.com).

He still was on probation — from a2015 incident at a San Antonio bar while TCU's starting QB — when on March 27he was a passenger in a car that struck pedestrians and a nightclub building in Dallas, sending several peopleto the hospital.

He was arrested in that incident on misdemeanor charges of public intoxication and marijuana possession.

That led to Thursday's arrest, and now Boykinfaces arraignment May 3 and the possible revocation of his probation.

An undrafted free agent out of TCU, Boykin was Russell Wilson's backup in 2016. He appeared in five games, completing 13 of 18 passes for 145 yards and one TD with one interception.

According to the Seattle Times,the Seahawks on Thursday referred to their previous statement on the arrest last month in which they said, “[W]e are aware of the situation, still gathering information and disappointed.”