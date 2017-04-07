Rugby Union: All Blacks captain Read set for University comeback

New Zealand captain Kieran Read is set to make his comeback from injury for University in the second round of the Christchurch metro club competition on Saturday

All Blacks captain Read set for University comeback

The inspirational Crusaders number eight has been out of action since undergoing wrist surgery last December, but is in line to return this weekend.

Read is due to play a half for his club side University against Linwood at Linfield as he steps up his recovery with a view to getting back in a Crusaders shirt in Super Rugby, having carried the water for the Christchurch-based franchise while still not fully fit.

Crusaders assistant forwards coach Jason Ryan said: "Realistically, we are hoping that in bye week he will get a run for his club,

"He is tracking well, really well. At this stage we will look to give him around 40 minutes of club footy for University.

"He has been on his toes, and ready to go. He is looking really good."

Read's timely return is set to come just over two months before the All Blacks play the British and Irish Lions in the first of three Tests.