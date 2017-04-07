Furious Neville hits back at moaning Man United fans: Get behind £100k-a-week Lingard!

Gary Neville has launched a defence of Jesse Lingard following criticism from some Manchester United fans over the 24-year-old's new lucrative contract.

Furious Neville hits back at moaning Man Utd fans: Get behind £100k-a-week Lingard!

The England winger signed a new deal at Old Trafford on Thursday, and Goal understands Lingard will earn a figure of around £100,000 per week.

That has seen some supporters react angrily, believing that the academy graduate has not done enough to warrant that sort of pay packet.

Neville, though, has called for fans to get behind the former Leicester City loanee and that their frustrations should be aimed at manager Jose Mourinho, not Lingard.



He wrote on Twitter in reply to a supporter suggesting he does not deserve his £100k-a-week deal: "Two separate points.

"Jose gave him the contract? Have a go at him?

"Homegrown lad being selected for the first team. Get behind him!"

Neville also responded to a tweet that claimed a number of United fans were against Lingard, adding: "They aren't United fans really.

"They can't be if they are against a kid that's been at the club since he was 7."

Lingard has made 29 appearances in all competitions under Mourinho this season, scoring five goals.