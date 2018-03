Okumbi recalls Kiongera for friendly against Malawi

Coach Stanley Okumbi has named a squad of 25 players ahead of Harambee Stars friendly against Malawi on April 18.

The squad consists of local-based players with Ulinzi Stars winger Samuel Onyango retained for the match scheduled for Machakos Stadium. Also returning to the squad is AFC Leopards striker Paul Kiongera.

Kenya have this year played two friendly matches against Uganda and DR Congo. Harambee Stars drew 1-1 against Uganda and beat DR Congo 2-1.

Full squad: Goalkeepers: Boniface Oluoch (Gor Mahia) and Patrick Matasi (Posta Rangers); Defenders; Simon Mbugua (Posta Rangers), Jockins Atudo (Posta Rangers), Robinson Kamura (AFC Leopards), Musa Mohammed (Gor Mahia), Pascal Ogweno (Kariobangi Sharks), Harun Shakava (Gor Mahia), Bolton Omwenga (Kariobangi Sharks), Siraj Mohammed (Bandari), Omar Mbongi (Ulinzi).

Midfielders: Duncan Otieno (AFC Leopards), Ernest Wendo (Gor Mahia), Joseph Kuria (Posta Rangers), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Amos Asembeka (Sony Sugar), Chris Masinza (Vihiga United), Samuel Onyango (Ulinzi Stars) and Noah Wafula (Tusker); Strikers: Morven Otinya (Palos,) Masita Masuta (Nzoia), Chrispinus Onyango (KCB), Darius Msagha (Bandari), Cavin Odongo (Kariobangi Sharks) and Paul Kiongera (AFC Leopards).