MLB: Harvey impresses as Puig homers twice

Matt Harvey regained form for the New York Mets in his first start of the MLB season, while Yasiel Puig homered twice.

Harvey impresses as Puig homers twice

The rarity of Harvey's surgery nearly nine months prior, combined with his ugly spring training results, made the Mets and their fans nervous they may never see him regain his All-Star form.

But he was dominant on Thursday, going 6.2 innings in the Mets' 6-2 win over the Atlanta Braves, having undergone surgery in July to address thoracic outlet syndrome.

Puig went deep twice to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a comfortable 10-2 win against the San Diego Padres.

The Cincinnati Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-4, the Minnesota Twins swept the Kansas City Royals with a 5-3 win, the Colorado Rockies edged the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 and the Chicago Cubs had a 6-4 win over the St Louis Cardinals.

The Chicago White Sox thrashed the Detroit Tigers 11-2, the Oakland Athletics were 5-1 winners over the Los Angeles Angels and the Miami Marlins needed 10 innings to get past the Washington Nationals 4-3.

Kendrys Morales hit a grand slam in the Toronto Blue Jays' 5-2 success over the Tampa Bay Rays, the Seattle Mariners overcame the Houston Astros 4-2 and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the San Francisco Giants 9-3.

The Boston Red Sox's clash against the Pittsburgh Pirates was rained out.

PUIG POWER

Dodgers slugger Puig hit a pair of two-run homers, walked twice and stole a base against the Padres.

MORALES MONSTER

Morales' first home run with his new team, the Blue Jays, was a grand slam. The slugger blasted a no-doubter off Rays pitcher Blake Snell for his fourth career grand slam.

TIGERS STRUGGLE

Despite facing James Shields and his deteriorating mechanics, the Tigers managed just one run despite registering five walks off the White Sox starter. Ian Kinsler, Miguel Cabrera, and Victor Martinez combined to go 0-for-seven.

NATIONALS FACE PHILLIES

Coming off an extra-inning loss to the Marlins on Thursday, the Nationals (2-1) head north to Philadelphia as Max Scherzer makes his season debut. The ace was sidelined with a finger injury but is healed and ready to defend his National League Cy Young Award. Vince Velasquez will take the mound for the Phillies (1-2) in their home opener on Friday.