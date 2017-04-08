The Masters 2017: Tee times, pairings for Round 2 Friday at Augusta National

Dustin Johnson's early exitfrom the Masters due to an injured backhighlighted Round 1's drama.
What will Round 2 at Augusta bring?
FOLLOW LIVE: Masters leaderboard, live updates
Current leader Charley Hoffman andRory McIlroy headlinethe morning tee times, whileJordan Spiethand Jason Day will begin in the afternoon.
Below you can find all of the Masterstee times and pairingsfor Friday's Round 2 action.
Masters tee times, pairingsfor Round 2
Group 1, 8 a.m.
William McGirt
Rod Pampling
Group 2, 8:11 a.m.
Roberto Castro
Mark O'Meara
Hudson Swafford
Group 3, 8:22 a.m.
Brad Dalke
James Hahn
Ian Woosnam
Group 4, 8:33 a.m.
Byeong-Hun An
Ross Fisher
Pat Perez
Group 5, 8:44 a.m.
Ryan Moore
Jose Maria Olazabal
Webb Simpson
MORE:Honorary start pays emotional tribute to Arnold Palmer
Group 6, 8:55 a.m.
Jason Dufner
Ernie Els
Bernd Wiesberger
Group 7, 9:06 a.m.
Matt Kuchar
Curtis Luck
Danny Willett
Group 8, 9:17 a.m.
Toto Gana
Emiliano Grillo
Vijay Singh
Group 9, 9:28 a.m.
Angel Cabrera
Tyrrell Hatton
Henrik Stenson
Group 10, 9:39 a.m.
Mackenzie Hughes
Charl Schwartzel
Steve Stricker
Group 11, 10:01 a.m.
Charley Hoffman
Yuta Ikeda
Chris Wood
Group 12, 10:12 a.m.
Sergio Garcia
Shane Lowry
Lee Westwood
Group 13, 10:23 a.m.
Bernhard Langer
Alex Noren
Patrick Reed
Group 14, 10:34 a.m.
Rory McIlroy
Jon Rahm
Hideto Tanihara
Group 15, 10:45 a.m.
Bill Haas
Marc Leishman
Justin Thomas
Group 16, 10:56 a.m.
Jimmy Walker
Bubba Watson
Group 17, 11:07 a.m.
Russell Henley
Daniel Summerhays
Group 18, 11:18 a.m.
Trevor Immelman
Brendan Steele
Jhonattan Vegas
Group 19, 11:29 a.m.
Billy Hurley III
Scott Piercy
Mike Weir
MORE:Watch as Martin Kaymer holes out for eagle on No. 2
Group 20, 11:40 a.m.
Stewart Hagestad
Larry Mize
Brian Stuard
Group 21, 11:51 a.m.
Kevin Chappell
Jim Furyk
Soren Kjeldsen
Group 22, 12:13 p.m.
Scott Gregory
Sandy Lyle
Sean O'Hair
Group 23, 12:24 p.m.
Adam Hadwin
Zach Johnson
Louis Oosthuizen
Group 24, 12:35 p.m.
Tommy Fleetwood
J.B. Holmes
Gary Woodland
Group 25, 12:46 p.m.
Kevin Kisner
Adam Scott
Andy Sullivan
MORE:Adam Scott makes bizarre par on No. 14
Group 26, 12:57 p.m.
Daniel Berger
Francesco Molinari
Thomas Pieters
Group 27, 1:08 p.m.
Paul Casey
Fred Couples
Kevin Na
Group 28, 1:19 p.m.
Rickie Fowler
Russell Knox
Hideki Matsuyama
Group 29, 1:30 p.m.
Branden Grace
Brooks Koepka
Jeung-hun Wang
Group 30, 1:41 p.m.
Matthew Fitzpatrick
Martin Kaymer
Jordan Spieth
MORE:Jordan Spieth finds nightmare at No. 15 this time
Group 31, 1:52 p.m.
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Si Woo Kim
Phil Mickelson
Group 32, 2:03 p.m.
Jason Day
Justin Rose
Brandt Snedeker
Masters leaderboard
Follow the entire tournament with our live Masters leaderboard and get live updates and highlights at ourMasters tracker.