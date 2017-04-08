News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Kurt Fearnley's classy response to closing ceremony 'snub'
Fearnley's classy response to athlete 'snub'

The Masters 2017: Tee times, pairings for Round 2 Friday at Augusta National

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Dustin Johnson's early exitfrom the Masters due to an injured backhighlighted Round 1's drama.

The Masters 2017: Tee times, pairings for round two Friday at Augusta National

The Masters 2017: Tee times, pairings for round two Friday at Augusta National

What will Round 2 at Augusta bring?

FOLLOW LIVE: Masters leaderboard, live updates

Current leader Charley Hoffman andRory McIlroy headlinethe morning tee times, whileJordan Spiethand Jason Day will begin in the afternoon.

Below you can find all of the Masterstee times and pairingsfor Friday's Round 2 action.


Masters tee times, pairingsfor Round 2



Group 1, 8 a.m.

William McGirt

Rod Pampling


Group 2, 8:11 a.m.

Roberto Castro

Mark O'Meara

Hudson Swafford


Group 3, 8:22 a.m.

Brad Dalke

James Hahn

Ian Woosnam


Group 4, 8:33 a.m.

Byeong-Hun An

Ross Fisher

Pat Perez


Group 5, 8:44 a.m.

Ryan Moore

Jose Maria Olazabal

Webb Simpson

MORE:Honorary start pays emotional tribute to Arnold Palmer


Group 6, 8:55 a.m.

Jason Dufner

Ernie Els

Bernd Wiesberger


Group 7, 9:06 a.m.

Matt Kuchar

Curtis Luck

Danny Willett


Group 8, 9:17 a.m.

Toto Gana

Emiliano Grillo

Vijay Singh


Group 9, 9:28 a.m.

Angel Cabrera

Tyrrell Hatton

Henrik Stenson


Group 10, 9:39 a.m.

Mackenzie Hughes

Charl Schwartzel

Steve Stricker


Group 11, 10:01 a.m.

Charley Hoffman

Yuta Ikeda

Chris Wood


Group 12, 10:12 a.m.

Sergio Garcia

Shane Lowry

Lee Westwood


Group 13, 10:23 a.m.

Bernhard Langer

Alex Noren

Patrick Reed


Group 14, 10:34 a.m.

Rory McIlroy

Jon Rahm

Hideto Tanihara


Group 15, 10:45 a.m.

Bill Haas

Marc Leishman

Justin Thomas


Group 16, 10:56 a.m.

Jimmy Walker

Bubba Watson


Group 17, 11:07 a.m.

Russell Henley

Daniel Summerhays


Group 18, 11:18 a.m.

Trevor Immelman

Brendan Steele

Jhonattan Vegas


Group 19, 11:29 a.m.

Billy Hurley III

Scott Piercy

Mike Weir

MORE:Watch as Martin Kaymer holes out for eagle on No. 2


Group 20, 11:40 a.m.

Stewart Hagestad

Larry Mize

Brian Stuard


Group 21, 11:51 a.m.

Kevin Chappell

Jim Furyk

Soren Kjeldsen


Group 22, 12:13 p.m.

Scott Gregory

Sandy Lyle

Sean O'Hair


Group 23, 12:24 p.m.

Adam Hadwin

Zach Johnson

Louis Oosthuizen


Group 24, 12:35 p.m.

Tommy Fleetwood

J.B. Holmes

Gary Woodland


Group 25, 12:46 p.m.

Kevin Kisner

Adam Scott

Andy Sullivan

MORE:Adam Scott makes bizarre par on No. 14


Group 26, 12:57 p.m.

Daniel Berger

Francesco Molinari

Thomas Pieters


Group 27, 1:08 p.m.

Paul Casey

Fred Couples

Kevin Na


Group 28, 1:19 p.m.

Rickie Fowler

Russell Knox

Hideki Matsuyama


Group 29, 1:30 p.m.

Branden Grace

Brooks Koepka

Jeung-hun Wang


Group 30, 1:41 p.m.

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Martin Kaymer

Jordan Spieth

MORE:Jordan Spieth finds nightmare at No. 15 this time


Group 31, 1:52 p.m.

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Si Woo Kim

Phil Mickelson


Group 32, 2:03 p.m.

Jason Day

Justin Rose

Brandt Snedeker


Masters leaderboard


Follow the entire tournament with our live Masters leaderboard and get live updates and highlights at ourMasters tracker.


Back To Top