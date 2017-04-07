A double-bogey at the last prevented Rickie Fowler from breaking par on day one of the Masters, but the American relished the challenge presented by a windy Augusta.

Fowler comfortable as winds make life tough at Augusta

In the absence of injured world number one Dustin Johnson, who withdrew just before he was due to tee off, those competing in the year's first major faced a severe test on Thursday amid swirling gusts.

Fowler appeared set to defy the tricky conditions and break par, but had to settle for a one-over 73 following his poor finish, which left him four adrift of clubhouse leader William McGirt.

"I could have accepted five at the last, but a little ticked off about making six. Other than that, it's a decent day," said Fowler, the world number eight.

"[I] got off to a solid start. It wasn't playing easy. You're not going to try to squeeze much out of the round today. Anything under par was good, even par is still a good score and one over's not terrible."