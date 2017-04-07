Fowler comfortable as winds make life tough at Augusta

A double-bogey at the last prevented Rickie Fowler from breaking par on day one of the Masters, but the American relished the challenge presented by a windy Augusta.
In the absence of injured world number one Dustin Johnson, who withdrew just before he was due to tee off, those competing in the year's first major faced a severe test on Thursday amid swirling gusts.
Fowler appeared set to defy the tricky conditions and break par, but had to settle for a one-over 73 following his poor finish, which left him four adrift of clubhouse leader William McGirt.
"I could have accepted five at the last, but a little ticked off about making six. Other than that, it's a decent day," said Fowler, the world number eight.
"[I] got off to a solid start. It wasn't playing easy. You're not going to try to squeeze much out of the round today. Anything under par was good, even par is still a good score and one over's not terrible."