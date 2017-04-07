Orlando City acquires Luis Gil on loan from Queretaro

Orlando City has acquired U.S. international Luis Gil on a season-long loan from Liga MX side Queretaro, the MLS club announced Thursday.

The 23-year-old midfielder returns to MLS having made just 10 appearances for Queretaro since joining the Mexican side in December 2015.

Gil played for Real Salt Lake from 2010 to 2015, making 145 MLS appearances and starting the 2014 MLS Cup final. Four of his five seasons with RSL were played under Jason Kreis, who took over as Orlando coach last summer.

"Luis offers us another attacking threat and will fit in nicely with our squad," Orlando general manager Niki Budalic said in a news release. "[Kreis] spoke very highly of Luis from his time at Real Salt Lake and we're excited for him to join the team."

To acquire Gil's MLS rights, Orlando is sending $100,000 of targeted allocation money to Real Salt Lake for the 2018 season. The deal includes an option to buy Gil permanently at season's end. If Orlando doesn't trigger that option, RSL will receive $50,000 of TAM from the Lions to reacquire his MLS rights.

A decorated youth international who represented the U.S. at the U-17 World Cup in 2009 and the U-20 World Cup in 2013, Gil has earned two caps with the senior national team.