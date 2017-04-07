Jurgen Klopp wants his Liverpool side to be more like Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Liverpool should be more like Chelsea - Klopp

Antonio Conte's Blues took another big step towards the title with a battling 2-1 win over Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, maintaining a seven-point advantage over Tottenham at the summit.

City applied ample pressure during the second half as Chelsea held firm, Eden Hazard's brace proving decisive, while Liverpool were unable to hold on at Anfield as Josh King secured a late 2-2 draw for Bournemouth.

The Reds lie third in the table, 12 points behind Chelsea having played a game more, and Klopp believes his team could take on some more streetwise qualities.

Asked if Liverpool could learn lessons from the champions elect, Klopp said: "Probably. [If it was] Chelsea, for example, the opponent would not have the ball three times in the last 20 minutes, I think.

"Yes, we don't have this experience. Probably you need things like this to get more experience, even though [the result] was not that good.

"On the other hand, we've still scored the most goals in the Premier League so far, so it's part of the game that we try to create moments all the time. We have to get more experience in this, for sure."

Liverpool have seven matches remaining – one fewer than City immediately below them, while fifth-placed Arsenal and Manchester United in sixth have two games in hand – and travel to Stoke City on Saturday.