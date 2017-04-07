Mauro Icardi should be given the opportunity to lead Argentina's attack instead of Gonzalo Higuain, according to former Albiceleste star Gabriel Batistuta.

Batistuta: If Higuain isn't performing, why not give Icardi a chance?

Icardi'sonly appearance for his country came in 2013 as a substitute against Uruguay but the Inter striker has not been able to add to that tally, with coach Edgardo Bauza overlooking him in favour of other options.

Maradona: I won't forgive Bauza for meeting Icardi

The 24-year-old is seen as a divisive figure in Argentine football following his dispute with compatriot Maxi Lopez and has been branded "a traitor" by Diego Maradona.

However, his form in recent seasons has led to calls for his inclusion in the national team andhis haul of20 goals in 28 Serie A appearances this season puts him marginally ahead of Higuain in the league's scorer rankings.

Juventus forward Higuain has 31 goals in 68 caps, but has struggled to find the net in recent months, with his last goal coming at the beginning of October against Peru and Batistuta believes that it is time for change.

"The number 9 has to be the one who scores the goals," the former Roma and Fiorentina star told TyC Sports.

"I like Higuain very much, but unfortunately he isn’t contributing the way he does in Europe. He’s playing very well for Juve and is in the running for a lot of trophies, but if he needs a rest then why not give Icardi a chance?

"This is a national team, not a club team, so therefore you have to live in the moment."

Icardi joined Inter from Sampdoria in 2013 and has grown into a key figure for the Nerazzurri at San Siro.