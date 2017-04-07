Daily Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Pitchers for Thursday, April 6

Rank Pitcher

Team John Lackey is easily the safest choice among the afternoon starters, but boom-or-bust guys like Gio Gonzalez, Eduardo Rodriguez , and Tyler Skaggs could deliver big strikeout games while facing mediocre offenses. Once you get past the top 16 or so on our list, you're taking a major risk, but this is one of those uncertain days where a big risk could pay off in a big way in GPP contests. Opp.

at TB

at STL



3

Matt Harvey, RHP

NYM

vs. ATL



vs. ATL

at MIN

at ARI

vs. NYM

vs. MIA

vs. PIT

vs. SF

vs. SD

vs. SEA

at OAK

vs. TOR

at WAS

vs. CHC

at CIN

vs. COL

vs. KC

at HOU

at CWS

vs. LAA

at LAD

vs. DET

vs. PHI

at BOS

at MIL

1

Marcus Stroman, RHP

TOR John Lackey is easily the safest choice among the afternoon starters, but boom-or-bust guys like Gio Gonzalez, Eduardo Rodriguez , and Tyler Skaggs could deliver big strikeout games while facing mediocre offenses. Once you get past the top 16 or so on our list, you're taking a major risk, but this is one of those uncertain days where a big risk could pay off in a big way in GPP contests. Opp.

at TB

at STL



3

Matt Harvey, RHP

NYM

vs. ATL



vs. ATL

at MIN

at ARI

vs. NYM

vs. MIA

vs. PIT

vs. SF

vs. SD

vs. SEA

at OAK

vs. TOR

at WAS

vs. CHC

at CIN

vs. COL

vs. KC

at HOU

at CWS

vs. LAA

at LAD

vs. DET

vs. PHI

at BOS

at MIL

2

John Lackey, RHP

CHC John Lackey is easily the safest choice among the afternoon starters, but boom-or-bust guys like Gio Gonzalez, Eduardo Rodriguez , and Tyler Skaggs could deliver big strikeout games while facing mediocre offenses. Once you get past the top 16 or so on our list, you're taking a major risk, but this is one of those uncertain days where a big risk could pay off in a big way in GPP contests. Opp.

at TB

at STL



3

Matt Harvey, RHP

NYM

vs. ATL



vs. ATL

at MIN

at ARI

vs. NYM

vs. MIA

vs. PIT

vs. SF

vs. SD

vs. SEA

at OAK

vs. TOR

at WAS

vs. CHC

at CIN

vs. COL

vs. KC

at HOU

at CWS

vs. LAA

at LAD

vs. DET

vs. PHI

at BOS

at MIL

John Lackey is easily the safest choice among the afternoon starters, but boom-or-bust guys like Gio Gonzalez, Eduardo Rodriguez , and Tyler Skaggs could deliver big strikeout games while facing mediocre offenses. Once you get past the top 16 or so on our list, you're taking a major risk, but this is one of those uncertain days where a big risk could pay off in a big way in GPP contests.

Opp.

at TB

at STL

3

Matt Harvey, RHP

NYM

vs. ATL



vs. ATL

at MIN

at ARI

vs. NYM

vs. MIA

vs. PIT

vs. SF

vs. SD

vs. SEA

at OAK

vs. TOR

at WAS

vs. CHC

at CIN

vs. COL

vs. KC

at HOU

at CWS

vs. LAA

at LAD

vs. DET

vs. PHI

at BOS

at MIL

4

Jason Hammel, RHP

KC John Lackey is easily the safest choice among the afternoon starters, but boom-or-bust guys like Gio Gonzalez, Eduardo Rodriguez , and Tyler Skaggs could deliver big strikeout games while facing mediocre offenses. Once you get past the top 16 or so on our list, you're taking a major risk, but this is one of those uncertain days where a big risk could pay off in a big way in GPP contests. Opp.

at TB

at STL



3

Matt Harvey, RHP

NYM

vs. ATL



vs. ATL

at MIN

at ARI

vs. NYM

vs. MIA

vs. PIT

vs. SF

vs. SD

vs. SEA

at OAK

vs. TOR

at WAS

vs. CHC

at CIN

vs. COL

vs. KC

at HOU

at CWS

vs. LAA

at LAD

vs. DET

vs. PHI

at BOS

at MIL

5

Jeff Samardzija, RHP

SF John Lackey is easily the safest choice among the afternoon starters, but boom-or-bust guys like Gio Gonzalez, Eduardo Rodriguez , and Tyler Skaggs could deliver big strikeout games while facing mediocre offenses. Once you get past the top 16 or so on our list, you're taking a major risk, but this is one of those uncertain days where a big risk could pay off in a big way in GPP contests. Opp.

at TB

at STL



3

Matt Harvey, RHP

NYM

vs. ATL



vs. ATL

at MIN

at ARI

vs. NYM

vs. MIA

vs. PIT

vs. SF

vs. SD

vs. SEA

at OAK

vs. TOR

at WAS

vs. CHC

at CIN

vs. COL

vs. KC

at HOU

at CWS

vs. LAA

at LAD

vs. DET

vs. PHI

at BOS

at MIL

6

Jaime Garcia, LHP

ATL John Lackey is easily the safest choice among the afternoon starters, but boom-or-bust guys like Gio Gonzalez, Eduardo Rodriguez , and Tyler Skaggs could deliver big strikeout games while facing mediocre offenses. Once you get past the top 16 or so on our list, you're taking a major risk, but this is one of those uncertain days where a big risk could pay off in a big way in GPP contests. Opp.

at TB

at STL



3

Matt Harvey, RHP

NYM

vs. ATL



vs. ATL

at MIN

at ARI

vs. NYM

vs. MIA

vs. PIT

vs. SF

vs. SD

vs. SEA

at OAK

vs. TOR

at WAS

vs. CHC

at CIN

vs. COL

vs. KC

at HOU

at CWS

vs. LAA

at LAD

vs. DET

vs. PHI

at BOS

at MIL

7

Gio Gonzalez, LHP

WAS John Lackey is easily the safest choice among the afternoon starters, but boom-or-bust guys like Gio Gonzalez, Eduardo Rodriguez , and Tyler Skaggs could deliver big strikeout games while facing mediocre offenses. Once you get past the top 16 or so on our list, you're taking a major risk, but this is one of those uncertain days where a big risk could pay off in a big way in GPP contests. Opp.

at TB

at STL



3

Matt Harvey, RHP

NYM

vs. ATL



vs. ATL

at MIN

at ARI

vs. NYM

vs. MIA

vs. PIT

vs. SF

vs. SD

vs. SEA

at OAK

vs. TOR

at WAS

vs. CHC

at CIN

vs. COL

vs. KC

at HOU

at CWS

vs. LAA

at LAD

vs. DET

vs. PHI

at BOS

at MIL

8

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP

BOS John Lackey is easily the safest choice among the afternoon starters, but boom-or-bust guys like Gio Gonzalez, Eduardo Rodriguez , and Tyler Skaggs could deliver big strikeout games while facing mediocre offenses. Once you get past the top 16 or so on our list, you're taking a major risk, but this is one of those uncertain days where a big risk could pay off in a big way in GPP contests. Opp.

at TB

at STL



3

Matt Harvey, RHP

NYM

vs. ATL



vs. ATL

at MIN

at ARI

vs. NYM

vs. MIA

vs. PIT

vs. SF

vs. SD

vs. SEA

at OAK

vs. TOR

at WAS

vs. CHC

at CIN

vs. COL

vs. KC

at HOU

at CWS

vs. LAA

at LAD

vs. DET

vs. PHI

at BOS

at MIL

9

Robbie Ray, LHP

ARI John Lackey is easily the safest choice among the afternoon starters, but boom-or-bust guys like Gio Gonzalez, Eduardo Rodriguez , and Tyler Skaggs could deliver big strikeout games while facing mediocre offenses. Once you get past the top 16 or so on our list, you're taking a major risk, but this is one of those uncertain days where a big risk could pay off in a big way in GPP contests. Opp.

at TB

at STL



3

Matt Harvey, RHP

NYM

vs. ATL



vs. ATL

at MIN

at ARI

vs. NYM

vs. MIA

vs. PIT

vs. SF

vs. SD

vs. SEA

at OAK

vs. TOR

at WAS

vs. CHC

at CIN

vs. COL

vs. KC

at HOU

at CWS

vs. LAA

at LAD

vs. DET

vs. PHI

at BOS

at MIL

10

Brandon McCarthy, RHP

LAD John Lackey is easily the safest choice among the afternoon starters, but boom-or-bust guys like Gio Gonzalez, Eduardo Rodriguez , and Tyler Skaggs could deliver big strikeout games while facing mediocre offenses. Once you get past the top 16 or so on our list, you're taking a major risk, but this is one of those uncertain days where a big risk could pay off in a big way in GPP contests. Opp.

at TB

at STL



3

Matt Harvey, RHP

NYM

vs. ATL



vs. ATL

at MIN

at ARI

vs. NYM

vs. MIA

vs. PIT

vs. SF

vs. SD

vs. SEA

at OAK

vs. TOR

at WAS

vs. CHC

at CIN

vs. COL

vs. KC

at HOU

at CWS

vs. LAA

at LAD

vs. DET

vs. PHI

at BOS

at MIL

11

Joe Musgrove, RHP

HOU John Lackey is easily the safest choice among the afternoon starters, but boom-or-bust guys like Gio Gonzalez, Eduardo Rodriguez , and Tyler Skaggs could deliver big strikeout games while facing mediocre offenses. Once you get past the top 16 or so on our list, you're taking a major risk, but this is one of those uncertain days where a big risk could pay off in a big way in GPP contests. Opp.

at TB

at STL



3

Matt Harvey, RHP

NYM

vs. ATL



vs. ATL

at MIN

at ARI

vs. NYM

vs. MIA

vs. PIT

vs. SF

vs. SD

vs. SEA

at OAK

vs. TOR

at WAS

vs. CHC

at CIN

vs. COL

vs. KC

at HOU

at CWS

vs. LAA

at LAD

vs. DET

vs. PHI

at BOS

at MIL

12

Tyler Skaggs, LHP

LAA John Lackey is easily the safest choice among the afternoon starters, but boom-or-bust guys like Gio Gonzalez, Eduardo Rodriguez , and Tyler Skaggs could deliver big strikeout games while facing mediocre offenses. Once you get past the top 16 or so on our list, you're taking a major risk, but this is one of those uncertain days where a big risk could pay off in a big way in GPP contests. Opp.

at TB

at STL



3

Matt Harvey, RHP

NYM

vs. ATL



vs. ATL

at MIN

at ARI

vs. NYM

vs. MIA

vs. PIT

vs. SF

vs. SD

vs. SEA

at OAK

vs. TOR

at WAS

vs. CHC

at CIN

vs. COL

vs. KC

at HOU

at CWS

vs. LAA

at LAD

vs. DET

vs. PHI

at BOS

at MIL

13

Blake Snell, LHP

TB John Lackey is easily the safest choice among the afternoon starters, but boom-or-bust guys like Gio Gonzalez, Eduardo Rodriguez , and Tyler Skaggs could deliver big strikeout games while facing mediocre offenses. Once you get past the top 16 or so on our list, you're taking a major risk, but this is one of those uncertain days where a big risk could pay off in a big way in GPP contests. Opp.

at TB

at STL



3

Matt Harvey, RHP

NYM

vs. ATL



vs. ATL

at MIN

at ARI

vs. NYM

vs. MIA

vs. PIT

vs. SF

vs. SD

vs. SEA

at OAK

vs. TOR

at WAS

vs. CHC

at CIN

vs. COL

vs. KC

at HOU

at CWS

vs. LAA

at LAD

vs. DET

vs. PHI

at BOS

at MIL

14

Tom Koehler, RHP

MIA John Lackey is easily the safest choice among the afternoon starters, but boom-or-bust guys like Gio Gonzalez, Eduardo Rodriguez , and Tyler Skaggs could deliver big strikeout games while facing mediocre offenses. Once you get past the top 16 or so on our list, you're taking a major risk, but this is one of those uncertain days where a big risk could pay off in a big way in GPP contests. Opp.

at TB

at STL



3

Matt Harvey, RHP

NYM

vs. ATL



vs. ATL

at MIN

at ARI

vs. NYM

vs. MIA

vs. PIT

vs. SF

vs. SD

vs. SEA

at OAK

vs. TOR

at WAS

vs. CHC

at CIN

vs. COL

vs. KC

at HOU

at CWS

vs. LAA

at LAD

vs. DET

vs. PHI

at BOS

at MIL

15

Lance Lynn, RHP

STL John Lackey is easily the safest choice among the afternoon starters, but boom-or-bust guys like Gio Gonzalez, Eduardo Rodriguez , and Tyler Skaggs could deliver big strikeout games while facing mediocre offenses. Once you get past the top 16 or so on our list, you're taking a major risk, but this is one of those uncertain days where a big risk could pay off in a big way in GPP contests. Opp.

at TB

at STL



3

Matt Harvey, RHP

NYM

vs. ATL



vs. ATL

at MIN

at ARI

vs. NYM

vs. MIA

vs. PIT

vs. SF

vs. SD

vs. SEA

at OAK

vs. TOR

at WAS

vs. CHC

at CIN

vs. COL

vs. KC

at HOU

at CWS

vs. LAA

at LAD

vs. DET

vs. PHI

at BOS

at MIL

16

Clay Buchholz, RHP

PHI John Lackey is easily the safest choice among the afternoon starters, but boom-or-bust guys like Gio Gonzalez, Eduardo Rodriguez , and Tyler Skaggs could deliver big strikeout games while facing mediocre offenses. Once you get past the top 16 or so on our list, you're taking a major risk, but this is one of those uncertain days where a big risk could pay off in a big way in GPP contests. Opp.

at TB

at STL



3

Matt Harvey, RHP

NYM

vs. ATL



vs. ATL

at MIN

at ARI

vs. NYM

vs. MIA

vs. PIT

vs. SF

vs. SD

vs. SEA

at OAK

vs. TOR

at WAS

vs. CHC

at CIN

vs. COL

vs. KC

at HOU

at CWS

vs. LAA

at LAD

vs. DET

vs. PHI

at BOS

at MIL

17

Chase Anderson, RHP

MIL John Lackey is easily the safest choice among the afternoon starters, but boom-or-bust guys like Gio Gonzalez, Eduardo Rodriguez , and Tyler Skaggs could deliver big strikeout games while facing mediocre offenses. Once you get past the top 16 or so on our list, you're taking a major risk, but this is one of those uncertain days where a big risk could pay off in a big way in GPP contests. Opp.

at TB

at STL



3

Matt Harvey, RHP

NYM

vs. ATL



vs. ATL

at MIN

at ARI

vs. NYM

vs. MIA

vs. PIT

vs. SF

vs. SD

vs. SEA

at OAK

vs. TOR

at WAS

vs. CHC

at CIN

vs. COL

vs. KC

at HOU

at CWS

vs. LAA

at LAD

vs. DET

vs. PHI

at BOS

at MIL

18

Kyle Gibson, RHP

MIN John Lackey is easily the safest choice among the afternoon starters, but boom-or-bust guys like Gio Gonzalez, Eduardo Rodriguez , and Tyler Skaggs could deliver big strikeout games while facing mediocre offenses. Once you get past the top 16 or so on our list, you're taking a major risk, but this is one of those uncertain days where a big risk could pay off in a big way in GPP contests. Opp.

at TB

at STL



3

Matt Harvey, RHP

NYM

vs. ATL



vs. ATL

at MIN

at ARI

vs. NYM

vs. MIA

vs. PIT

vs. SF

vs. SD

vs. SEA

at OAK

vs. TOR

at WAS

vs. CHC

at CIN

vs. COL

vs. KC

at HOU

at CWS

vs. LAA

at LAD

vs. DET

vs. PHI

at BOS

at MIL

19

Ariel Miranda, LHP

SEA John Lackey is easily the safest choice among the afternoon starters, but boom-or-bust guys like Gio Gonzalez, Eduardo Rodriguez , and Tyler Skaggs could deliver big strikeout games while facing mediocre offenses. Once you get past the top 16 or so on our list, you're taking a major risk, but this is one of those uncertain days where a big risk could pay off in a big way in GPP contests. Opp.

at TB

at STL



3

Matt Harvey, RHP

NYM

vs. ATL



vs. ATL

at MIN

at ARI

vs. NYM

vs. MIA

vs. PIT

vs. SF

vs. SD

vs. SEA

at OAK

vs. TOR

at WAS

vs. CHC

at CIN

vs. COL

vs. KC

at HOU

at CWS

vs. LAA

at LAD

vs. DET

vs. PHI

at BOS

at MIL

20

Matt Boyd, LHP

DET John Lackey is easily the safest choice among the afternoon starters, but boom-or-bust guys like Gio Gonzalez, Eduardo Rodriguez , and Tyler Skaggs could deliver big strikeout games while facing mediocre offenses. Once you get past the top 16 or so on our list, you're taking a major risk, but this is one of those uncertain days where a big risk could pay off in a big way in GPP contests. Opp.

at TB

at STL



3

Matt Harvey, RHP

NYM

vs. ATL



vs. ATL

at MIN

at ARI

vs. NYM

vs. MIA

vs. PIT

vs. SF

vs. SD

vs. SEA

at OAK

vs. TOR

at WAS

vs. CHC

at CIN

vs. COL

vs. KC

at HOU

at CWS

vs. LAA

at LAD

vs. DET

vs. PHI

at BOS

at MIL

21

Andrew Triggs, RHP

OAK John Lackey is easily the safest choice among the afternoon starters, but boom-or-bust guys like Gio Gonzalez, Eduardo Rodriguez , and Tyler Skaggs could deliver big strikeout games while facing mediocre offenses. Once you get past the top 16 or so on our list, you're taking a major risk, but this is one of those uncertain days where a big risk could pay off in a big way in GPP contests. Opp.

at TB

at STL



3

Matt Harvey, RHP

NYM

vs. ATL



vs. ATL

at MIN

at ARI

vs. NYM

vs. MIA

vs. PIT

vs. SF

vs. SD

vs. SEA

at OAK

vs. TOR

at WAS

vs. CHC

at CIN

vs. COL

vs. KC

at HOU

at CWS

vs. LAA

at LAD

vs. DET

vs. PHI

at BOS

at MIL

22

Jered Weaver, RHP

SD John Lackey is easily the safest choice among the afternoon starters, but boom-or-bust guys like Gio Gonzalez, Eduardo Rodriguez , and Tyler Skaggs could deliver big strikeout games while facing mediocre offenses. Once you get past the top 16 or so on our list, you're taking a major risk, but this is one of those uncertain days where a big risk could pay off in a big way in GPP contests. Opp.

at TB

at STL



3

Matt Harvey, RHP

NYM

vs. ATL



vs. ATL

at MIN

at ARI

vs. NYM

vs. MIA

vs. PIT

vs. SF

vs. SD

vs. SEA

at OAK

vs. TOR

at WAS

vs. CHC

at CIN

vs. COL

vs. KC

at HOU

at CWS

vs. LAA

at LAD

vs. DET

vs. PHI

at BOS

at MIL

23

James Shields, RHP

CWS John Lackey is easily the safest choice among the afternoon starters, but boom-or-bust guys like Gio Gonzalez, Eduardo Rodriguez , and Tyler Skaggs could deliver big strikeout games while facing mediocre offenses. Once you get past the top 16 or so on our list, you're taking a major risk, but this is one of those uncertain days where a big risk could pay off in a big way in GPP contests. Opp.

at TB

at STL



3

Matt Harvey, RHP

NYM

vs. ATL



vs. ATL

at MIN

at ARI

vs. NYM

vs. MIA

vs. PIT

vs. SF

vs. SD

vs. SEA

at OAK

vs. TOR

at WAS

vs. CHC

at CIN

vs. COL

vs. KC

at HOU

at CWS

vs. LAA

at LAD

vs. DET

vs. PHI

at BOS

at MIL

24

Rookie Davis, RHP

CIN John Lackey is easily the safest choice among the afternoon starters, but boom-or-bust guys like Gio Gonzalez, Eduardo Rodriguez , and Tyler Skaggs could deliver big strikeout games while facing mediocre offenses. Once you get past the top 16 or so on our list, you're taking a major risk, but this is one of those uncertain days where a big risk could pay off in a big way in GPP contests. Opp.

at TB

at STL



3

Matt Harvey, RHP

NYM

vs. ATL



vs. ATL

at MIN

at ARI

vs. NYM

vs. MIA

vs. PIT

vs. SF

vs. SD

vs. SEA

at OAK

vs. TOR

at WAS

vs. CHC

at CIN

vs. COL

vs. KC

at HOU

at CWS

vs. LAA

at LAD

vs. DET

vs. PHI

at BOS

at MIL

25

Chad Kuhl, RHP

PIT John Lackey is easily the safest choice among the afternoon starters, but boom-or-bust guys like Gio Gonzalez, Eduardo Rodriguez , and Tyler Skaggs could deliver big strikeout games while facing mediocre offenses. Once you get past the top 16 or so on our list, you're taking a major risk, but this is one of those uncertain days where a big risk could pay off in a big way in GPP contests. Opp.

at TB

at STL



3

Matt Harvey, RHP

NYM

vs. ATL



vs. ATL

at MIN

at ARI

vs. NYM

vs. MIA

vs. PIT

vs. SF

vs. SD

vs. SEA

at OAK

vs. TOR

at WAS

vs. CHC

at CIN

vs. COL

vs. KC

at HOU

at CWS

vs. LAA

at LAD

vs. DET

vs. PHI

at BOS

at MIL

26

Antonio Senzatela, RHP

COL John Lackey is easily the safest choice among the afternoon starters, but boom-or-bust guys like Gio Gonzalez, Eduardo Rodriguez , and Tyler Skaggs could deliver big strikeout games while facing mediocre offenses. Once you get past the top 16 or so on our list, you're taking a major risk, but this is one of those uncertain days where a big risk could pay off in a big way in GPP contests. Opp.

at TB

at STL



3

Matt Harvey, RHP

NYM

vs. ATL



vs. ATL

at MIN

at ARI

vs. NYM

vs. MIA

vs. PIT

vs. SF

vs. SD

vs. SEA

at OAK

vs. TOR

at WAS

vs. CHC

at CIN

vs. COL

vs. KC

at HOU

at CWS

vs. LAA

at LAD

vs. DET

vs. PHI

at BOS

at MIL