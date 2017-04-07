Daily Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Pitchers for Thursday, April 6

|Rank
|Pitcher
|Team
John Lackey is easily the safest choice among the afternoon starters, but boom-or-bust guys like Gio Gonzalez,
Eduardo Rodriguez, and Tyler Skaggs could deliver big strikeout games while facing mediocre offenses. Once you get past the top 16 or so on our list, you're taking a major risk, but this is one of those uncertain days where a big risk could pay off in a big way in GPP contests. |Opp.
|at TB
|at STL
|3
|Matt Harvey, RHP
|NYM
|vs. ATL
|vs. ATL
|at MIN
|at ARI
|vs. NYM
|vs. MIA
vs. PIT |vs. SF
|vs. SD
|vs. SEA
|at OAK
|vs. TOR
|at WAS
|vs. CHC
|at CIN
|vs. COL
|vs. KC
|at HOU
|at CWS
|vs. LAA
|at LAD
|vs. DET
|vs. PHI
at BOS |at MIL
|1
|Marcus Stroman, RHP
|TOR
John Lackey is easily the safest choice among the afternoon starters, but boom-or-bust guys like Gio Gonzalez,
Eduardo Rodriguez, and Tyler Skaggs could deliver big strikeout games while facing mediocre offenses. Once you get past the top 16 or so on our list, you're taking a major risk, but this is one of those uncertain days where a big risk could pay off in a big way in GPP contests. |Opp.
|at TB
|at STL
|3
|Matt Harvey, RHP
|NYM
|vs. ATL
|vs. ATL
|at MIN
|at ARI
|vs. NYM
|vs. MIA
vs. PIT |vs. SF
|vs. SD
|vs. SEA
|at OAK
|vs. TOR
|at WAS
|vs. CHC
|at CIN
|vs. COL
|vs. KC
|at HOU
|at CWS
|vs. LAA
|at LAD
|vs. DET
|vs. PHI
at BOS |at MIL
|2
|John Lackey, RHP
|CHC
John Lackey is easily the safest choice among the afternoon starters, but boom-or-bust guys like Gio Gonzalez,
Eduardo Rodriguez, and Tyler Skaggs could deliver big strikeout games while facing mediocre offenses. Once you get past the top 16 or so on our list, you're taking a major risk, but this is one of those uncertain days where a big risk could pay off in a big way in GPP contests. |Opp.
|at TB
|at STL
|3
|Matt Harvey, RHP
|NYM
|vs. ATL
|vs. ATL
|at MIN
|at ARI
|vs. NYM
|vs. MIA
vs. PIT |vs. SF
|vs. SD
|vs. SEA
|at OAK
|vs. TOR
|at WAS
|vs. CHC
|at CIN
|vs. COL
|vs. KC
|at HOU
|at CWS
|vs. LAA
|at LAD
|vs. DET
|vs. PHI
at BOS |at MIL
John Lackey is easily the safest choice among the afternoon starters, but boom-or-bust guys like Gio Gonzalez,
Eduardo Rodriguez, and Tyler Skaggs could deliver big strikeout games while facing mediocre offenses. Once you get past the top 16 or so on our list, you're taking a major risk, but this is one of those uncertain days where a big risk could pay off in a big way in GPP contests. |Opp.
|at TB
|at STL
|3
|Matt Harvey, RHP
|NYM
|vs. ATL
|vs. ATL
|at MIN
|at ARI
|vs. NYM
|vs. MIA
vs. PIT |vs. SF
|vs. SD
|vs. SEA
|at OAK
|vs. TOR
|at WAS
|vs. CHC
|at CIN
|vs. COL
|vs. KC
|at HOU
|at CWS
|vs. LAA
|at LAD
|vs. DET
|vs. PHI
at BOS |at MIL
|4
|Jason Hammel, RHP
|KC
John Lackey is easily the safest choice among the afternoon starters, but boom-or-bust guys like Gio Gonzalez,
Eduardo Rodriguez, and Tyler Skaggs could deliver big strikeout games while facing mediocre offenses. Once you get past the top 16 or so on our list, you're taking a major risk, but this is one of those uncertain days where a big risk could pay off in a big way in GPP contests. |Opp.
|at TB
|at STL
|3
|Matt Harvey, RHP
|NYM
|vs. ATL
|vs. ATL
|at MIN
|at ARI
|vs. NYM
|vs. MIA
vs. PIT |vs. SF
|vs. SD
|vs. SEA
|at OAK
|vs. TOR
|at WAS
|vs. CHC
|at CIN
|vs. COL
|vs. KC
|at HOU
|at CWS
|vs. LAA
|at LAD
|vs. DET
|vs. PHI
at BOS |at MIL
|5
|Jeff Samardzija, RHP
|SF
John Lackey is easily the safest choice among the afternoon starters, but boom-or-bust guys like Gio Gonzalez,
Eduardo Rodriguez, and Tyler Skaggs could deliver big strikeout games while facing mediocre offenses. Once you get past the top 16 or so on our list, you're taking a major risk, but this is one of those uncertain days where a big risk could pay off in a big way in GPP contests. |Opp.
|at TB
|at STL
|3
|Matt Harvey, RHP
|NYM
|vs. ATL
|vs. ATL
|at MIN
|at ARI
|vs. NYM
|vs. MIA
vs. PIT |vs. SF
|vs. SD
|vs. SEA
|at OAK
|vs. TOR
|at WAS
|vs. CHC
|at CIN
|vs. COL
|vs. KC
|at HOU
|at CWS
|vs. LAA
|at LAD
|vs. DET
|vs. PHI
at BOS |at MIL
|6
|Jaime Garcia, LHP
|ATL
John Lackey is easily the safest choice among the afternoon starters, but boom-or-bust guys like Gio Gonzalez,
Eduardo Rodriguez, and Tyler Skaggs could deliver big strikeout games while facing mediocre offenses. Once you get past the top 16 or so on our list, you're taking a major risk, but this is one of those uncertain days where a big risk could pay off in a big way in GPP contests. |Opp.
|at TB
|at STL
|3
|Matt Harvey, RHP
|NYM
|vs. ATL
|vs. ATL
|at MIN
|at ARI
|vs. NYM
|vs. MIA
vs. PIT |vs. SF
|vs. SD
|vs. SEA
|at OAK
|vs. TOR
|at WAS
|vs. CHC
|at CIN
|vs. COL
|vs. KC
|at HOU
|at CWS
|vs. LAA
|at LAD
|vs. DET
|vs. PHI
at BOS |at MIL
|7
|Gio Gonzalez, LHP
|WAS
John Lackey is easily the safest choice among the afternoon starters, but boom-or-bust guys like Gio Gonzalez,
Eduardo Rodriguez, and Tyler Skaggs could deliver big strikeout games while facing mediocre offenses. Once you get past the top 16 or so on our list, you're taking a major risk, but this is one of those uncertain days where a big risk could pay off in a big way in GPP contests. |Opp.
|at TB
|at STL
|3
|Matt Harvey, RHP
|NYM
|vs. ATL
|vs. ATL
|at MIN
|at ARI
|vs. NYM
|vs. MIA
vs. PIT |vs. SF
|vs. SD
|vs. SEA
|at OAK
|vs. TOR
|at WAS
|vs. CHC
|at CIN
|vs. COL
|vs. KC
|at HOU
|at CWS
|vs. LAA
|at LAD
|vs. DET
|vs. PHI
at BOS |at MIL
8
Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP
BOS
John Lackey is easily the safest choice among the afternoon starters, but boom-or-bust guys like Gio Gonzalez,
Eduardo Rodriguez, and Tyler Skaggs could deliver big strikeout games while facing mediocre offenses. Once you get past the top 16 or so on our list, you're taking a major risk, but this is one of those uncertain days where a big risk could pay off in a big way in GPP contests. |Opp.
|at TB
|at STL
|3
|Matt Harvey, RHP
|NYM
|vs. ATL
|vs. ATL
|at MIN
|at ARI
|vs. NYM
|vs. MIA
vs. PIT |vs. SF
|vs. SD
|vs. SEA
|at OAK
|vs. TOR
|at WAS
|vs. CHC
|at CIN
|vs. COL
|vs. KC
|at HOU
|at CWS
|vs. LAA
|at LAD
|vs. DET
|vs. PHI
at BOS |at MIL
|9
|Robbie Ray, LHP
|ARI
John Lackey is easily the safest choice among the afternoon starters, but boom-or-bust guys like Gio Gonzalez,
Eduardo Rodriguez, and Tyler Skaggs could deliver big strikeout games while facing mediocre offenses. Once you get past the top 16 or so on our list, you're taking a major risk, but this is one of those uncertain days where a big risk could pay off in a big way in GPP contests. |Opp.
|at TB
|at STL
|3
|Matt Harvey, RHP
|NYM
|vs. ATL
|vs. ATL
|at MIN
|at ARI
|vs. NYM
|vs. MIA
vs. PIT |vs. SF
|vs. SD
|vs. SEA
|at OAK
|vs. TOR
|at WAS
|vs. CHC
|at CIN
|vs. COL
|vs. KC
|at HOU
|at CWS
|vs. LAA
|at LAD
|vs. DET
|vs. PHI
at BOS |at MIL
|10
|Brandon McCarthy, RHP
|LAD
John Lackey is easily the safest choice among the afternoon starters, but boom-or-bust guys like Gio Gonzalez,
Eduardo Rodriguez, and Tyler Skaggs could deliver big strikeout games while facing mediocre offenses. Once you get past the top 16 or so on our list, you're taking a major risk, but this is one of those uncertain days where a big risk could pay off in a big way in GPP contests. |Opp.
|at TB
|at STL
|3
|Matt Harvey, RHP
|NYM
|vs. ATL
|vs. ATL
|at MIN
|at ARI
|vs. NYM
|vs. MIA
vs. PIT |vs. SF
|vs. SD
|vs. SEA
|at OAK
|vs. TOR
|at WAS
|vs. CHC
|at CIN
|vs. COL
|vs. KC
|at HOU
|at CWS
|vs. LAA
|at LAD
|vs. DET
|vs. PHI
at BOS |at MIL
|11
|Joe Musgrove, RHP
|HOU
John Lackey is easily the safest choice among the afternoon starters, but boom-or-bust guys like Gio Gonzalez,
Eduardo Rodriguez, and Tyler Skaggs could deliver big strikeout games while facing mediocre offenses. Once you get past the top 16 or so on our list, you're taking a major risk, but this is one of those uncertain days where a big risk could pay off in a big way in GPP contests. |Opp.
|at TB
|at STL
|3
|Matt Harvey, RHP
|NYM
|vs. ATL
|vs. ATL
|at MIN
|at ARI
|vs. NYM
|vs. MIA
vs. PIT |vs. SF
|vs. SD
|vs. SEA
|at OAK
|vs. TOR
|at WAS
|vs. CHC
|at CIN
|vs. COL
|vs. KC
|at HOU
|at CWS
|vs. LAA
|at LAD
|vs. DET
|vs. PHI
at BOS |at MIL
|12
|Tyler Skaggs, LHP
|LAA
John Lackey is easily the safest choice among the afternoon starters, but boom-or-bust guys like Gio Gonzalez,
Eduardo Rodriguez, and Tyler Skaggs could deliver big strikeout games while facing mediocre offenses. Once you get past the top 16 or so on our list, you're taking a major risk, but this is one of those uncertain days where a big risk could pay off in a big way in GPP contests. |Opp.
|at TB
|at STL
|3
|Matt Harvey, RHP
|NYM
|vs. ATL
|vs. ATL
|at MIN
|at ARI
|vs. NYM
|vs. MIA
vs. PIT |vs. SF
|vs. SD
|vs. SEA
|at OAK
|vs. TOR
|at WAS
|vs. CHC
|at CIN
|vs. COL
|vs. KC
|at HOU
|at CWS
|vs. LAA
|at LAD
|vs. DET
|vs. PHI
at BOS |at MIL
|13
|Blake Snell, LHP
|TB
John Lackey is easily the safest choice among the afternoon starters, but boom-or-bust guys like Gio Gonzalez,
Eduardo Rodriguez, and Tyler Skaggs could deliver big strikeout games while facing mediocre offenses. Once you get past the top 16 or so on our list, you're taking a major risk, but this is one of those uncertain days where a big risk could pay off in a big way in GPP contests. |Opp.
|at TB
|at STL
|3
|Matt Harvey, RHP
|NYM
|vs. ATL
|vs. ATL
|at MIN
|at ARI
|vs. NYM
|vs. MIA
vs. PIT |vs. SF
|vs. SD
|vs. SEA
|at OAK
|vs. TOR
|at WAS
|vs. CHC
|at CIN
|vs. COL
|vs. KC
|at HOU
|at CWS
|vs. LAA
|at LAD
|vs. DET
|vs. PHI
at BOS |at MIL
|14
|Tom Koehler, RHP
|MIA
John Lackey is easily the safest choice among the afternoon starters, but boom-or-bust guys like Gio Gonzalez,
Eduardo Rodriguez, and Tyler Skaggs could deliver big strikeout games while facing mediocre offenses. Once you get past the top 16 or so on our list, you're taking a major risk, but this is one of those uncertain days where a big risk could pay off in a big way in GPP contests. |Opp.
|at TB
|at STL
|3
|Matt Harvey, RHP
|NYM
|vs. ATL
|vs. ATL
|at MIN
|at ARI
|vs. NYM
|vs. MIA
vs. PIT |vs. SF
|vs. SD
|vs. SEA
|at OAK
|vs. TOR
|at WAS
|vs. CHC
|at CIN
|vs. COL
|vs. KC
|at HOU
|at CWS
|vs. LAA
|at LAD
|vs. DET
|vs. PHI
at BOS |at MIL
|15
|Lance Lynn, RHP
|STL
John Lackey is easily the safest choice among the afternoon starters, but boom-or-bust guys like Gio Gonzalez,
Eduardo Rodriguez, and Tyler Skaggs could deliver big strikeout games while facing mediocre offenses. Once you get past the top 16 or so on our list, you're taking a major risk, but this is one of those uncertain days where a big risk could pay off in a big way in GPP contests. |Opp.
|at TB
|at STL
|3
|Matt Harvey, RHP
|NYM
|vs. ATL
|vs. ATL
|at MIN
|at ARI
|vs. NYM
|vs. MIA
vs. PIT |vs. SF
|vs. SD
|vs. SEA
|at OAK
|vs. TOR
|at WAS
|vs. CHC
|at CIN
|vs. COL
|vs. KC
|at HOU
|at CWS
|vs. LAA
|at LAD
|vs. DET
|vs. PHI
at BOS |at MIL
|16
|Clay Buchholz, RHP
|PHI
John Lackey is easily the safest choice among the afternoon starters, but boom-or-bust guys like Gio Gonzalez,
Eduardo Rodriguez, and Tyler Skaggs could deliver big strikeout games while facing mediocre offenses. Once you get past the top 16 or so on our list, you're taking a major risk, but this is one of those uncertain days where a big risk could pay off in a big way in GPP contests. |Opp.
|at TB
|at STL
|3
|Matt Harvey, RHP
|NYM
|vs. ATL
|vs. ATL
|at MIN
|at ARI
|vs. NYM
|vs. MIA
vs. PIT |vs. SF
|vs. SD
|vs. SEA
|at OAK
|vs. TOR
|at WAS
|vs. CHC
|at CIN
|vs. COL
|vs. KC
|at HOU
|at CWS
|vs. LAA
|at LAD
|vs. DET
|vs. PHI
at BOS |at MIL
|17
|Chase Anderson, RHP
|MIL
John Lackey is easily the safest choice among the afternoon starters, but boom-or-bust guys like Gio Gonzalez,
Eduardo Rodriguez, and Tyler Skaggs could deliver big strikeout games while facing mediocre offenses. Once you get past the top 16 or so on our list, you're taking a major risk, but this is one of those uncertain days where a big risk could pay off in a big way in GPP contests. |Opp.
|at TB
|at STL
|3
|Matt Harvey, RHP
|NYM
|vs. ATL
|vs. ATL
|at MIN
|at ARI
|vs. NYM
|vs. MIA
vs. PIT |vs. SF
|vs. SD
|vs. SEA
|at OAK
|vs. TOR
|at WAS
|vs. CHC
|at CIN
|vs. COL
|vs. KC
|at HOU
|at CWS
|vs. LAA
|at LAD
|vs. DET
|vs. PHI
at BOS |at MIL
|18
|Kyle Gibson, RHP
|MIN
John Lackey is easily the safest choice among the afternoon starters, but boom-or-bust guys like Gio Gonzalez,
Eduardo Rodriguez, and Tyler Skaggs could deliver big strikeout games while facing mediocre offenses. Once you get past the top 16 or so on our list, you're taking a major risk, but this is one of those uncertain days where a big risk could pay off in a big way in GPP contests. |Opp.
|at TB
|at STL
|3
|Matt Harvey, RHP
|NYM
|vs. ATL
|vs. ATL
|at MIN
|at ARI
|vs. NYM
|vs. MIA
vs. PIT |vs. SF
|vs. SD
|vs. SEA
|at OAK
|vs. TOR
|at WAS
|vs. CHC
|at CIN
|vs. COL
|vs. KC
|at HOU
|at CWS
|vs. LAA
|at LAD
|vs. DET
|vs. PHI
at BOS |at MIL
|19
|Ariel Miranda, LHP
|SEA
John Lackey is easily the safest choice among the afternoon starters, but boom-or-bust guys like Gio Gonzalez,
Eduardo Rodriguez, and Tyler Skaggs could deliver big strikeout games while facing mediocre offenses. Once you get past the top 16 or so on our list, you're taking a major risk, but this is one of those uncertain days where a big risk could pay off in a big way in GPP contests. |Opp.
|at TB
|at STL
|3
|Matt Harvey, RHP
|NYM
|vs. ATL
|vs. ATL
|at MIN
|at ARI
|vs. NYM
|vs. MIA
vs. PIT |vs. SF
|vs. SD
|vs. SEA
|at OAK
|vs. TOR
|at WAS
|vs. CHC
|at CIN
|vs. COL
|vs. KC
|at HOU
|at CWS
|vs. LAA
|at LAD
|vs. DET
|vs. PHI
at BOS |at MIL
|20
|Matt Boyd, LHP
|DET
John Lackey is easily the safest choice among the afternoon starters, but boom-or-bust guys like Gio Gonzalez,
Eduardo Rodriguez, and Tyler Skaggs could deliver big strikeout games while facing mediocre offenses. Once you get past the top 16 or so on our list, you're taking a major risk, but this is one of those uncertain days where a big risk could pay off in a big way in GPP contests. |Opp.
|at TB
|at STL
|3
|Matt Harvey, RHP
|NYM
|vs. ATL
|vs. ATL
|at MIN
|at ARI
|vs. NYM
|vs. MIA
vs. PIT |vs. SF
|vs. SD
|vs. SEA
|at OAK
|vs. TOR
|at WAS
|vs. CHC
|at CIN
|vs. COL
|vs. KC
|at HOU
|at CWS
|vs. LAA
|at LAD
|vs. DET
|vs. PHI
at BOS |at MIL
|21
|Andrew Triggs, RHP
|OAK
John Lackey is easily the safest choice among the afternoon starters, but boom-or-bust guys like Gio Gonzalez,
Eduardo Rodriguez, and Tyler Skaggs could deliver big strikeout games while facing mediocre offenses. Once you get past the top 16 or so on our list, you're taking a major risk, but this is one of those uncertain days where a big risk could pay off in a big way in GPP contests. |Opp.
|at TB
|at STL
|3
|Matt Harvey, RHP
|NYM
|vs. ATL
|vs. ATL
|at MIN
|at ARI
|vs. NYM
|vs. MIA
vs. PIT |vs. SF
|vs. SD
|vs. SEA
|at OAK
|vs. TOR
|at WAS
|vs. CHC
|at CIN
|vs. COL
|vs. KC
|at HOU
|at CWS
|vs. LAA
|at LAD
|vs. DET
|vs. PHI
at BOS |at MIL
|22
|Jered Weaver, RHP
|SD
John Lackey is easily the safest choice among the afternoon starters, but boom-or-bust guys like Gio Gonzalez,
Eduardo Rodriguez, and Tyler Skaggs could deliver big strikeout games while facing mediocre offenses. Once you get past the top 16 or so on our list, you're taking a major risk, but this is one of those uncertain days where a big risk could pay off in a big way in GPP contests. |Opp.
|at TB
|at STL
|3
|Matt Harvey, RHP
|NYM
|vs. ATL
|vs. ATL
|at MIN
|at ARI
|vs. NYM
|vs. MIA
vs. PIT |vs. SF
|vs. SD
|vs. SEA
|at OAK
|vs. TOR
|at WAS
|vs. CHC
|at CIN
|vs. COL
|vs. KC
|at HOU
|at CWS
|vs. LAA
|at LAD
|vs. DET
|vs. PHI
at BOS |at MIL
|23
|James Shields, RHP
|CWS
John Lackey is easily the safest choice among the afternoon starters, but boom-or-bust guys like Gio Gonzalez,
Eduardo Rodriguez, and Tyler Skaggs could deliver big strikeout games while facing mediocre offenses. Once you get past the top 16 or so on our list, you're taking a major risk, but this is one of those uncertain days where a big risk could pay off in a big way in GPP contests. |Opp.
|at TB
|at STL
|3
|Matt Harvey, RHP
|NYM
|vs. ATL
|vs. ATL
|at MIN
|at ARI
|vs. NYM
|vs. MIA
vs. PIT |vs. SF
|vs. SD
|vs. SEA
|at OAK
|vs. TOR
|at WAS
|vs. CHC
|at CIN
|vs. COL
|vs. KC
|at HOU
|at CWS
|vs. LAA
|at LAD
|vs. DET
|vs. PHI
at BOS |at MIL
|24
|Rookie Davis, RHP
|CIN
John Lackey is easily the safest choice among the afternoon starters, but boom-or-bust guys like Gio Gonzalez,
Eduardo Rodriguez, and Tyler Skaggs could deliver big strikeout games while facing mediocre offenses. Once you get past the top 16 or so on our list, you're taking a major risk, but this is one of those uncertain days where a big risk could pay off in a big way in GPP contests. |Opp.
|at TB
|at STL
|3
|Matt Harvey, RHP
|NYM
|vs. ATL
|vs. ATL
|at MIN
|at ARI
|vs. NYM
|vs. MIA
vs. PIT |vs. SF
|vs. SD
|vs. SEA
|at OAK
|vs. TOR
|at WAS
|vs. CHC
|at CIN
|vs. COL
|vs. KC
|at HOU
|at CWS
|vs. LAA
|at LAD
|vs. DET
|vs. PHI
at BOS |at MIL
25
Chad Kuhl, RHP
PIT
John Lackey is easily the safest choice among the afternoon starters, but boom-or-bust guys like Gio Gonzalez,
Eduardo Rodriguez, and Tyler Skaggs could deliver big strikeout games while facing mediocre offenses. Once you get past the top 16 or so on our list, you're taking a major risk, but this is one of those uncertain days where a big risk could pay off in a big way in GPP contests. |Opp.
|at TB
|at STL
|3
|Matt Harvey, RHP
|NYM
|vs. ATL
|vs. ATL
|at MIN
|at ARI
|vs. NYM
|vs. MIA
vs. PIT |vs. SF
|vs. SD
|vs. SEA
|at OAK
|vs. TOR
|at WAS
|vs. CHC
|at CIN
|vs. COL
|vs. KC
|at HOU
|at CWS
|vs. LAA
|at LAD
|vs. DET
|vs. PHI
at BOS |at MIL
|26
|Antonio Senzatela, RHP
|COL
John Lackey is easily the safest choice among the afternoon starters, but boom-or-bust guys like Gio Gonzalez,
Eduardo Rodriguez, and Tyler Skaggs could deliver big strikeout games while facing mediocre offenses. Once you get past the top 16 or so on our list, you're taking a major risk, but this is one of those uncertain days where a big risk could pay off in a big way in GPP contests. |Opp.
|at TB
|at STL
|3
|Matt Harvey, RHP
|NYM
|vs. ATL
|vs. ATL
|at MIN
|at ARI
|vs. NYM
|vs. MIA
vs. PIT |vs. SF
|vs. SD
|vs. SEA
|at OAK
|vs. TOR
|at WAS
|vs. CHC
|at CIN
|vs. COL
|vs. KC
|at HOU
|at CWS
|vs. LAA
|at LAD
|vs. DET
|vs. PHI
at BOS |at MIL