Knicks owner James Dolan admits to calling rowdy fan an expletive

A Knicks fan claimed team owner James Dolan yelled at him earlier this week outside ofMadison Square Garden. When asked about the incident, Dolan didn't deny his involvementwhen he spoke to Deadspin.

“I did call him an a--hole,” Dolan told the website, “because he is an a--hole.”

The fan,Mike Hamersky, took to Twitter and sent a number of tweets to Knicks beat writers to try and get his story out there. He's since spoken with websites, including Deadspin, to expand on his story and what caused Dolan to get frustrated.



@FisolaNYDN James Dolan just called me, a season ticket holder, an A**hole and has security following me down 7th Ave

— Mike Hamersky (@ham12ham) April 4, 2017





@FisolaNYDN After I respectfully asked him to sell the team. He cursed at me and is trying to ban me from entry. I have witnesses @raulsilva81

— Mike Hamersky (@ham12ham) April 4, 2017





@FisolaNYDN @raulsilva81 He accused me of being drunk like @CharlesOakley34 but I have not had a single beer

— Mike Hamersky (@ham12ham) April 4, 2017



The incident began because Hamersky yelled at Dolan,“Sell the team, Jim!” That's when the owner approached him and, according to Hamersky, started yelling at him.

On Twitter,Hamersky claimed he did nothave a single beer, but speaking with Deadspin he said he was drinking a beer at the time of the altercation. Although his story changed to the point where he admits to drinking, he claimed he wasn't intoxicated.

“He had an open bottle of beer and smelled of alcohol, and I told him he wasn’t going in,” Dolan said.

The Knicks owner also released a statement to ESPN:"As Jim clearly stated, no one should come to an event at The Garden feeling as though it's OK to be verbally abusive or disrespectful to anyone -- including the owner of the arena -- and not expect to be told that their behavior is unacceptable. This fan was completely out of line last night and does not like the fact that he was told he was out of line, and so has chosen to spend the day tweeting away looking for his 15 minutes of fame."

According to Deadspin, Hamersky“submitted an inquiry to the NBA to open a formal complaint against Mr. Dolan.”