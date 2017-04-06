Virat Kohli will not return from a shoulder injury until he is "120 per cent fit" as the India captain prioritises the Champions Trophy over playing in the IPL.

Kohli missed the fourth and final Test against Australia last month, but had been expected to make his return for a star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore side in the coming weeks.

RCB lost by 35 runs to Sunrisers Hyderabad as Kohli missed an IPL game for the first time in nine years on Wednesday.

The undisputed superstar of Indian cricket, Kohli will not rush back into action, despite the glitz and glamour of the IPL, with securing a first trophy as international captain his main focus.

Kohli told Sun Max during RCB's defeat: "The priority is Indian cricket with the Champions Trophy coming up and I don't want to take any risks.

"I have not set any date and I will only return when I am 120 per cent fit. Having said that I would like to return on field as soon as possible."