Cricket: Pakistan great Misbah to retire after West Indies series

Pakistan Test captain Misbah-ul-Haq will bring the curtain down on his astonishing international career after the upcoming series against West Indies.

Pakistan great Misbah to retire after West Indies series

Misbah will retire two weeks short of his 43rd birthday after a 16-year Test career, in which he briefly led his country to the top of the rankings in the longest format last year.

Having hinted at his impending retirement for much of the last two years, a 3-0 Test series defeat in Australia - in which Misbah averaged just 12.66 and has his leadership openly questioned - is thought to have prompted his decision.

The middle-order batsman emerged as the team's leader in the aftermath of the 2010 spot-fixing controversy, while Pakistan have not played a home Test since the 2009 terror attack on Sri Lanka's touring team.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have also kept the great rivals apart in the five-day game since 2007, leaving Misbah feeling somewhat unfulfilled.

"One regret is that I never captained the Test team in Pakistan and also not captaining against India," he told reporters in Lahore.

"I had some unfinished business, but that's how life is.

"I had a dream of winning the World Cup for Pakistan, but then I also had a dream of captain the team in Pakistan. However, that is how life is. You don't get everything you ask for."

After leading Pakistan to a strong 2-0 series win over England in the UAE, Misbah's side earned a superb 2-2 draw against Alastair Cook's side with the captain scoring a brilliant hundred at Lord's, which he famously celebrated with a set of push-ups.

The series draw took Pakistan to number one in the ICC rankings and will live long in Misbah's memory.

He added: "[My] favourite moment was winning the Lord's and Oval Tests, including the hundred I made at Lord's.

"I've seen many ups and downs during my career.

"I was dropped from the team, played poorly as well at times. But then I had some great moments too where we became the number one Test team in the world. So overall, I am satisfied with my performance."

ODI and Twenty20 captain Sarfraz Ahmed is expected to take over from Misbah.

"We should not put pressure on Sarfraz; instead we should support him," said Misbah. "I also believe that there should be only one captain, so all the players can support him."