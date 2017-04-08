Tottenham enjoyed the most dramatic victory of the midweek fixtures, as they defeated Swansea City with three goals in the dying minutes of the game.

Tottenham team news: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Watford

Having fallen behind to Wayne Routledge's opener, Mauricio Pochettino's men rallied, with Dele Alli netting in the 88th minute, and Son Heung-Min and Christian Eriksen both scoring in added time in the 3-1 result.

Spurs remain seven points behind leaders Chelsea, and will hope to up the pressure on their London rivals by beating Watford this weekend.

TOTTENHAM INJURIES

Hugo Lloris missed the win over Swansea due to an illness, but he should be recovered in time for the encounter with the Hornets.

Elsewhere, Harry Winks is out for the season after sustaining ankle ligament damage against Burnley at the weekend, while Victor Wanyama could return to the squad after he was left out of the matchday pool over fitness concerns for the game in Wales.

Erik Lamela remains a long-term absentee but he underwent a successful hip operation recently, with his comeback seemingly under way.

Danny Rose, too, will be absent from this week's encounter as he continues his recovery from a MCL knee ligament injury, while striker Harry Kane is still out due to an ankle problem.

TOTTENHAM SUSPENSIONS

Spurs have no players suspended for the encounter with Watford.

POTENTIAL TOTTENHAM LINE-UP

Spurs started with a 4-2-3-1 formation against Swansea but were able to shift to a 3-4-3 at will.

Vincent Janssen enjoyed a superb cameo off the bench, replacing Moussa Sissoko, and he was involved in Spurs' two injury-time goals.

Son, therefore, may move to the wing against Watford with Janssen through the middle, meaning Sissoko drops to the bench.

Spurs tend to attack in a 3-4-3 formation, utilising their wing-backs, and that is unlikely to change against Watford, with the reverse fixture ending 4-1 to the north Londoners on New Year's Day.

WATFORD TEAM NEWS

Watford are currently 10th in the Premier League table, after beating West Brom 2-0 last time out.

The Hornets are surely safe from relegation now, barring a catastrophic last eight games, despite their injury woes.

Attacking midfielder Roberto Pereyra has a knee injury, while Ben Watson, Mauro Zarate, Christian Kabasele, Valon Behrami and Younes Kaboul are all major doubts for the Spurs encounter.

Sebastian Prodl may return, however, after overcoming a rib problem.

BEST OPTA MATCH FACTS



Tottenham have never lost in the Premier League against Watford, winning five of seven encounters (D2).



Watford have never managed to score more than once in any of their previous seven Premier League games against Spurs (four goals in seven meetings).



Since Mauricio Pochettino took charge of the club on the eve of 2014-15, Tottenham have won 53 points from losing positions in the league - 13 more than any other Premier League side in that time.





TV COVERAGE & KICK-OFF TIME

The gameis due to kick off at 12:30BST on Saturday and will be televised live in the UK on Sky Sports 1.