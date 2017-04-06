BOSTON — It started with 10:48 to play in the second quarter here at TD Garden, with a driving dunk by LeBron James offa feed from Deron Williams. It continuedtwo minutes later with another driving make from James, followed by a layup with 8:02 to play. Then came awide-open dunk and a fadeaway jumper.

LeBron James shows Celtics, rest of East how much of a problem he still is

In the span of about four minutes, James had pushed the Cavaliers to a 17-point lead over the Celtics in a battle for supremacy in the Eastern Conference.

Cleveland (51-27) took the game 114-91 and, with it, a one-game lead over Boston (50-28) for top seed in the East. The lead is, in effect, two games because the Cavs now hold the tiebreaker advantage.

In dismantling the Celts, the Cavaliers — who were playing the second half of a back-to-back — delivered a pretty clear message to their upstart foe and every other team that has designs on keeping the Cavs from making a third straight Finals appearance when the playoffsstart next week. They still have James, and he’s still the toughest puzzle in the East to solve.

James’ forceful second quarter showed that.

“It’s all part of it,” he said. “For me, I always try to take what the game is giving me, but I am always in the flow of things, seeing ways I can dictate the game. I pushed the pace a little more in the second quarter. With our lineup, I was able to get into the paint and finish some at the rim, make some things happen, and it definitely worked wonders for our team.”

The final line on James was 36 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, with 14-for-22 shooting. But even those numbers don’t demonstrate how effective James was at carrying his team after a sloppy first quarter. James employed power for much of the night. He fell back on finesse when he needed it. His passing was preciseand his timing — coming up with the big play any time the Celtics began threatening a comeback — was impeccable.

“I mean, he is who he is,” coach Tyronn Lue said. “I always say, he is the best player in the world. Taking his team and putting it on his back in the second quarter, his will to win, it was big for us. When we are getting stops, and we can get out in transition with all the spacing and all the shooting, him and Kyrie (Irving) can get going downhill a lot of the time. It was a big game for us to keep doing it going into the playoffs.”

The Celtics have two primary defenders to throw at James. The usual option is Jae Crowder, who has the heft to hold off James but, as was too often obvious Wednesday night, lacks the quickness to keep up with him. When he posts up, James always appears to be one quick spin move away from putting Crowder in his dust, and Boston’s help D was not rotating nearly quicklyenough to keep James from a clear shot at the basket.

Boston also goes with guard Avery Bradley when it wants to give James a quick-handed, active defender. That can be a good way to deal with James, but Bradley gives up 70 (at least) pounds. His quick hands only get him so far in such a physical mismatch.

The Celtics tried both, because those are their options. They tried brief stints with rookie Jaylen Brown on James, hoping to keep Crowder out of foul trouble, but James too easily manipulated the young guy into mistakes. The Celtics had Kelly Olynyk and Marcus Smart switch on screens to guard James, with the same results as the Bradley/Crowder matchups — Smart is too small and Olynyk too slow.

Every viable defensive option on the roster was pressed into service, and you almost had the feeling Celtics coach Brad Stevens might call Boston great Cedric Maxwell down from the radio booth. In his heyday, perhaps, he might have been able to handle James.

Asked about the Cavs’ second-quarter dominance, Bradley said, “I think I had a lot to do with LeBron. We saw him; he just went to a different level. As a team we have to do a better job of containing him.”

Things had not been going well in Cleveland, of course, before the past week. The Cavs went 6-10 in March, but that included a month-ending win over the 76ers. Then Cleveland beat Indiana on Sunday and Orlando on Tuesday toset up Wednesday's showdown.

James himself had expressed minor anxiety about the Cavs’ struggles, but he mostly shrugged off the notion of Eastern Conference threats and the idea this game represented a big one for his team.

“I’m sorry,” he said Tuesday. “I’ve been to six straight Finals, man. I’m the last person to ask about a regular-season game, dude. Sorry.”

He’s right. James has been a postseason force in recent years. His playoff averages for the last six seasons have been 27.2 points on 48.9 percent shooting, with 9.0 rebounds and 6.5 assists.

For the advanced-stat crowd, he has led the postseason in VORP (value over replacement player) in all six postseasons, and in box score plus-minus in the last five. He has led the playoffs in win shares in five of the last six years. That’s how you get to all those Finals. When his teams — the Heat, and now the Cavs — have needed him, James has been at his best.

James insisted there was no special motivation at play against the Celtics. “Trying to get our team right going down the stretch, that’s what brings out the best in me,” he said. “We were in a hostile building tonight, and we just wanted to try to play our game, you know, defend at a high level, move the ball, share the ball. And we did that.”

Things are looking right in Cleveland again. What’s more, with the playoffs approaching, the Eastern Conference doesn’t have an Andre Iguodala or a Kawhi Leonard, a player who has some shot of pushing James individually. There are no shutdown defenses like those in Utah, Golden State or San Antonio.

There’s no solution to the James problem in the East. If Wednesday was a preview of what James has in store in the coming weeks, he will be able, easily, to book passage to the Finals. Again.