Norman warns Spieth over Masters collapse

Greg Norman warned Jordan Spieth to expect probing about his 2016 Augusta nightmare for years to come unless he can secure a second Masters victory.

The Texan looked destined to retain his title at the first major of the year 12 months ago, but squandered a five-shot lead on the back nine to open the door for Danny Willett to claim a shock victory.

Spieth finished in a tie for second after an incredible collapse in his homeland, with a quadruple-bogey seven on the 12th proving to be hugely costly.

Norman let a commanding lead slip in the final round to miss out on the green jacket back in 1996, having also been a runner-up in 1986 and 1987, and the former world number one said Spieth will be in for similar questions time and time again if he fails to exorcise the demons.

The two-time Open champion told Omnisport: "You would hope Jordan can put it behind him, but really it will never disappear.

"It will always be there, for 15-20 years or however long he can expect questions [about his meltdown] in the media room.

"I like the kid, I think he is tremendous for the game of golf with the way he conducts himself, how he is with the crowds and the kids.

"But the longer he goes without winning it again, the questions will continue and the harder it gets year after year.

"Of course he has the talent, but it those questions will not go away until he can win it again,"

Charismatic Australian Norman also thinks Hideki Matsuyama can challenge for a maiden major title at the Masters this week.

He said of the world number four: "I consider Matsuyama to be a dark horse. I really like his golf swing and I like his attitude.

"Putting can be his weakness, but when it's on, it's on. If he can put aside the pressure from the Japanese media, he can really push on if he is up there on days three and four. He is a big talent and can challenge for certain."

