Before the lame-duck, Las Vegas-boundRaiders can begin their long farewell to Oakland, they've got to clear up a slight matter of $800,000 owed the Coliseum Authority, KCBS Radio reported Wednesday.



Deadbeat Raiders owe Coliseum authority $800K in back parking revenue The #Raiders owe Coliseum authority at least $25,000 per game - more than $800k over 4 years - in parking revenue. '17 option null if unpaid

— Doug Sovern (@SovernNation) April 5, 2017



An unidentified board member told KCBS, "We're blindsided by this."

The Coliseum authority saystheRaiders havebeen making annual parking paymentsbut notthe amount owed, according to their contract.

MORE:

Jack Del Rio: Raiders' Las Vegas move won't matter to 'diehards'

| Raiders' move to Las Vegas approved by NFL owners



Still, theColiseum board says it won't use the parking revenue issue as an excuse to prevent the Raiders from playing at the Coliseum for at least the next two seasons for which the NFL team has one-year options.

The Raiders are scheduled to begin play in 2020 at a new $1.9billion stadium near the Vegas Strip. Where the team will play in 2019 remains up in the air, but the Coliseum authority has said it won't make its stadium available.