Douglas Costa made his return to training on Wednesday as the Bayern Munich winger steps up his recovery from a knee injury.

Costa returns to Bayern Munich training

The Brazilian has been out of action since March 11, whenhe scored in a 3-0 Bundesliga victory against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Pirlo set to join Conte at Chelsea?

While Saturday's Klassiker against Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena may come too soon for the 26-year-old, he could be available for Bayern's Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid.

Manuel Neuer took part in the training session as he builds his fitness after undergoing surgery on a foot injury and Thomas Muller was also involved as he shakes off an ankle problem.

Bayern suffered a shock 1-0 loss at Hoffenheim on Tuesday,but their lead at the top of the Bundesliga table is 13 points ahead of Saturday's blockbuster clash, although RB Leipzig can reduce the deficit at Mainz on Wednesday.